How to Watch ‘Envy’ Lifetime Movie Online Without Cable

The latest seven deadly sins movie coming to TV is “Envy,” premiering Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Envy live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Envy live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Envy live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Envy live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’ Preview

Official Trailer | Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story | LifetimeIn Lifetime’s new original movie Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins) has it all – a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter, and one of the best PR firms in the country. When Gabrielle’s father suddenly reveals she has a half-sister, Keisha (Serayah), as a result of a brief affair, only-child Gabrielle… 2021-03-31T16:05:56Z

This spring, Lifetime is airing movies based on Victoria Christopher Murray’s “Seven Deadly Sins” anthology. The first on, “Lust” starring Keri Hilson and Tobias Truvillion, aired on April 10. Next up comes “Envy,” starring Rose Rollins, Serayha, and Kandi Burress of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The Lifetime press release for “Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” reads:

Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins) has it all – a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter, and one of the best PR firms in the country. When Gabrielle’s father suddenly reveals she has a half-sister, Keisha (Serayah), as a result of a brief affair, only-child Gabrielle is delighted to welcome her into her life. But Keisha, who grew up with nothing, wants more than a sisterly bond from Gabrielle—she wants her life and is willing to do whatever it takes to get it. “Envy: A Deadly Sins Story” also stars Kandi Burruss, Donovan Christie Jr., Gregory Alan Williams, Da Brat, DC Young Fly, Clifton Powell, and Hosea Chanchez.

In an interview with KTLA, Serayah said she’s not overly familiar with envy but she’s definitely experienced being on the other end of it.

“Envy is a really deep jealousy and I don’t think I’ve felt that one before, but I definitely have felt it towards me for sure,” said Serayah.

But she did reveal it is her character in this movie that is the envious one.

“My newly-found half-sister Gabrielle has the life that I’ve always wanted … and the love that she desires from not really having a tightknit family growing up,” said Serayah, adding, “It’s really fun. It’s really fun tapping into something that you aren’t in real life, I guess, so it makes it really interesting and that much more fun to do it on set.”

There is no word yet as to whether Lifetime will be adapting the other five sins: greed, gluttony, pride, wrath, and sloth.

“Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” premieres Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.