Epsom Derby 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Epsom Downs Racecourse will host the 242nd Epsom Derby on Saturday.

In the US, the race (11:30 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network (coverage starts at 10 a.m. ET). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Epsom Derby online for free:

Epsom Derby 2021 Preview

For the first time since 2004, decorated Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien won’t have multiple horses in the Epsom Derby. Instead, his hopes of a stunning ninth Derby win — he already holds the trainers’ record — rest on the shoulders of 5-4 favorite Bolshoi Ballet, who’ll be ridden by Ryan Moore.

Bolshoi Ballet is coming off a pair of victories at Dublin’s Leopardstown Racecourse: He won the P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes (G3) by two-and-a-quarter lengths and the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes (G3) by six.

O’Brien and his team elected not to enter ante-post favorite High Definition, preserving him for Irish Derby later this month.

“All the other horses had different options and they’ve decided to split up the two top horses,” the trainer said, according to Sky Sports.

“We’re happy with him [Bolshoi Ballet]. Everything has gone very smooth.

“He’s a very uncomplicated horse, you can ride him anywhere in the race. He’s always been very straight-forward and well-balanced.”

Jockey Frankie Dettori, a two-time winner who was set to ride High Definition before the horse’s withdrawal, will instead mount the Ed Dunlop-trained John Leeper (7-1), displacing Adam Kirby.

Kirby will ride Godolphin product Adayar (40-1), trained by one-time winner Charlie Appleby.

“I feel very sorry for Adam,” Dettori said, according to Racing TV. “He’s done most of the work on the horse and rode him (in a gallop) at Epsom last week — I can’t stress that enough.

“It’s not nice to be taken off a horse three days before the Derby. But it’s not my decision — I don’t pay the bills, and it’s an offer you can’t refuse as a jockey.

“It was a strange feeling, and I certainly didn’t come home with a happy face on Thursday because it’s not the way you want to get rides — but it is what it is, and we have to move on. I didn’t go looking for it — it just came to me.”

John Leeper was named for Dunlop’s late father, John (Leeper) Dunlop, a two-time winner as a trainer.

“It’s a great story from an English point of view to have a horse named after my father, who won the Derby twice,” Dunlop said, according to Sky Sports. “Quite rightly people are latching on to it. There’s obviously a lot of sentimental reasons for it all.

“There is pressure because of his name, but he doesn’t know what his name is.”

Dunlop added: “We’ll shed a tear if he wins.”

