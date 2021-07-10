ESPYs 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 ESPY Awards air live on Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 ESPYs online for free:

2021 ESPY Awards Preview

Hosted by Anthony Mackie, the 2021 ESPY Awards are bringing together the brightest stars in sports and entertainment to honor the past year’s biggest moments and athletes from the world of sports.

In addition to Mackie as the host, the ABC press release teases that “former NFL star and emerging actor Vernon Davis serves as the voice of the ESPYS, introducing presenters and keeping the fun going throughout the night. Peloton superstar instructor Ally Love will be the in-show behind-the-scenes host, bringing viewers a unique look at the ESPYS, with celebrity and athlete interviews, reactions from winners as they come off stage, and amazing content throughout the show.”

“I’m excited to be hosting this year’s ESPYS and to celebrate the gift that sports have been this past year. They have allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so alone. As an avid sports fan myself, I can’t wait to meet some of my favorite athletes and celebrate their accomplishments!” said Mackie in a statement.

“After a year of canceled competitions, empty stadium seats and athletic careers cut short or left to languish in limbo, we’re delighted that The ESPYS has the opportunity to celebrate the return of sports,” added Rob King, Senior Vice President and Editor-At-Large ESPN Content. “Anthony will make a fantastic host because he is equal parts sports fan and entertainer. Plus he knows a thing or two about heroic moments.”

Presenters include Kane Brown, DaBaby, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Alexandra Daddario, Taye Diggs, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Nina Dobrev, Dude Perfect, Rob Gronkowski, Sabrina Ionescu, Chloe Kim, Zachary Levi, Tracy Morgan, Joe Namath, Julius Randle, Robin Roberts, Mikaela Shiffrin, Iliza Shlesinger, Kurt Warner, Roy Williams and more.

Nominees with multiple nominations include Simone Biles, Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Breanna Stewart, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Nunes, DeVonta Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Nikola Jokic and Connor McDavid.

Special honorees for 2021 are Chris Nikic as the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance recipient, Maya Moore as the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage recipient, and Marcus Rashford as the Pat Tillman Award for Service recipient.

