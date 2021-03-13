Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 2

Juan Francisco Estrada (41-3, 28 KO) and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (50-2, 41 KO) will square off for the second time in a 115-pound unification bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday.

The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Estrada vs Chocolatito set to begin around 11 p.m. ET.

If you’re in the United States, there are two ways to buy and watch the fight: You can order through a traditional cable provider for $24.99, or you can watch on DAZN for $19.99.

The latter, clearly, is the preferred method, as it’s cheaper, it gives you access to tons of other fights (more on that below) and an extensive on-demand library of boxing content, and it lets you watch on a number of different devices.

Here’s the full rundown on how to watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 2:

How to Watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 2

Note: Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 is included in a subscription to DAZN, which costs $19.99 for one month or $99.99 for a year. There’s no extra PPV fee or anything

1) Sign up for DAZN 2) Download the DAZN app on your preferred streaming device (full list below) 3) Open the DAZN app 4) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for DAZN 5) Select Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 to start watching

Where Can You Watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 2?

If you have a subscription to DAZN, you can watch Estrada vs Chocolatito (and all the undercard fights) on any phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the DAZN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio TV

Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 4 or 5

iPhone or iPad

Android Phone or Tablet

Amazon Fire Tablet

What Other Fights are on DAZN?

This isn’t a comprehensive list of all fights and events on DAZN, but rather the biggest upcoming bouts you’ll be able to watch if you sign up for a month of DAZN:

Date Event Sat, Mar. 20 Okolie vs Glowacki Sat, Mar. 27 Povetkin vs Whyte Fri, Apr. 9 Benn vs Vargas Sat, Apr. 10 Vargas vs Benn Sat, May 8 Canelo vs Saunders

Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 Preview

These two fighters last met back in 2012, when both weighed in at 108 pounds. Gonzalez emerged with a victory in what turned out to be a 12 round unanimous decision. Now, Estrada will put his WBA super flyweight title up for grabs against WBC champion Chocolatito in this highly-anticipated rematch.

Since they last fought in 2013, Estrada has gone 15-1, only losing to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who the winner of this bout is slated to face. Estrada has won five fights in a row since that 2018 loss to Rungvisai, and he enters this bout on a hot streak. Neither fighter has fared well against Rungvisai in the past, and considering the winner of this fight will have to face him, a dominating win for either fighter here could go long way, momentum-wise.

Gonzalez handled the likes of Israel Gonzalez, Khalid Yafai, Diomel Diocos and Moises Fuentes in his last four fights, which helped him rebound after losing back-to-back fights to Rungvisai in 2017

“Juan Francisco is a very good champion. We know what we have to do and give a good fight,” Gonzalez said this week. “It is my dream to be WBC champion again. I have trained very hard. With the help of God and my team, we are going to make an excellent fight on Saturday. All of Nicaragua and Mexico are going to paralyze. May the best man win.”

For his part, Estrada has been waiting for an opportunity for redemption for nearly a decade, and he’s ready to take advantage of his opportunity Saturday. “It’s a fight we’ve been waiting for almost nine years, and we’re not going to waste the opportunity,” Estrada said, adding:

“Chocolatito is a great fighter, and may the best man win. I have waited a lot, I have three defeats, and I only need this one to go back to being undefeated. I am ready for this fight. No doubt it will be a better fight than the first one. It will be a war. Those who see the fight will be the winners. I come focused and motivated to win.”