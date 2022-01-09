Ethiopia vs Cape Verde Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Ethiopia will face Cape Verde in the opening day of action of AFCON 2021.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Xtra Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Ethiopia vs Cape Verde and every other AFCON 2022 match online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports en Español, beIN Sports Xtra Español (those four channels will combine to have every AFCON 2022 match) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which come with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ethiopia vs Cape Verde Faso and every other AFCON 2022 match live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Ethiopia vs Cape Verde 2022 Preview

Ethiopia mark their return to AFCON play in Olembé on Sunday as they face a very competitive Cape Verde team that is looking to start the tournament the best way possible. For them to be able to know what they will have to do in order to get a good start in a Group A alongside Cameroon and Burkina Faso will see their expectations potentially hinge on what occurs here.

These two side will be facing off for the first time ever at this level, but it is the Cape Verdeans that come to this encounter in better form having won three out of their last five.

For Ethiopia, return to AFCON play since they last participated back in 2013. this is a time for them to continue to build off their recent win against Sudan in a friendly back on December 30.

That match was part of their preparation to be able to arrive in Cameroon on the best possible form. Of the 28-man squad announced for the competition, all players have trained normally ahead of the campaign opener and are in contention to start here.

The Walias are hoping to leave a good account of themselves in their 11th appearance in this tournament under the tutelage of Wubetu Abate. They will have to contend with the missing one of their big players in midfield in Shimeles Bekele.

Cape Verde will play their third AFCON finals and are poised to make this one the most successful participation to date. After a quarter-final appearance in their debut in 2013, The Blue Sharks want to achieve better this time in Cameroon.

For the Blue Sharks, a win would put them in an ideal situation as the way the calendar played out, they will end up facing Burkina Faso first and then hosts to close out the group stage. So, all the stars are aligned for them to possibly advance, but they now have to do their part in advancing.

“We will do everything to look good and win this game. It is true that we are in the same group with hosts Cameroon, one of the great teams on the continent, but we are concentrating on our next opponent before thinking about the other matches,” said assistant coach Humberto Bettencourt.

For Cape Verde, this would be a perfect way for them to confirm their great form in World Cup qualifying. A lot will depending on the availability of the players that turned up positive for COVID since their names were not made available to the public.