How to Watch EWU vs Weber State Football Live Stream Online

The Eastern Washington Eagles will host the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington. The second-ranked Eagles will celebrate Homecoming they look to continue their unbeaten season against a cagy Weber State looking to right their season.

Weber State vs Eastern Washington Preview

It is safe to say that Weber State have gone through a disappointing season. At 2-4, they are a far cry from the team that dominated the Big Sky Conference a few short months ago.

Their fourth loss of the season saw them finally drop out of the FCS Top 25. There is a caveat to all this. Their schedule was amongst one of the most difficult in the FCS.

Weber State has one of the most explosive weapons in the conference in senior Rashid Shaheed. He is currently ranked second in kickoff return average. He is also the second leading receiver on the team with 17 receptions and 262 yards and scored a touchdown.

The problem for this team was their overall erratic play. This team found itself with some very complicated situations. Amongst them, they find themselves with a lack of consistency at quarterback. A great reason for that is the amount of injuries and rotations done throughout. This inconsistency saw all three quarterbacks used throw six interceptions and seven touchdowns while completing 58% of their passes, the 10th best rate in the Big Sky.

As a byproduct of all this, Weber State currently find themselves with a -6 in there turnover category. This trend is one that overwhelmingly favors the home side.

Coming into this game, Eastern Washington find themselves with a favorable trend in the turnover category. Since 2010, the Grizzlies are 63-0 if they win the turnover battle.

Starting quarterback Eric Barriere has not lost a home game in his collegiate career. In his last game at home, Barriere earned Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week recognition after beating Idaho 71-21. In this game, the Inglewood, California native passed for 600 yards, breaking his previous record of 562 set just a few weeks before.

For the offense, this can be a bit of a challenge against an experience defense. Weber come-on with one of the best pass defenses in the FCS, only conceding 151.5 yards per game. Easter Washington has to find ways to stop players like linebacker Conner Mortensen, safety Preston Smith and cornerback Eddie Heckard were all named to the Big Sky first-team defense last year for Weber State and are starting again for the Wildcats this season.