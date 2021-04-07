How to Watch ‘Exterminate All the Brutes’ Online Free

The latest historical documentary series coming to TV is Raoul Peck’s Exterminate All the Brutes, premiering Wednesday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Exterminate All the Brutes’ Preview

This four-part docuseries from acclaimed documentary filmmaker Raoul Peck is described by HBO as a “visually arresting journey through time, into the darkest hours of humanity.”

The press release continues:

Through his personal voyage, Peck deconstructs the making and masking of history, digging deep into the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism – from America to Africa and its impact on society today – challenging the audience to re-think the very notion of how history is being written. The series is based on three works by authors and scholars – Sven Lindqvist’s “Exterminate All the Brutes,” Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz’s “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States” and Michel-Rolph Trouillot’s “Silencing the Past” – “Exterminate All the Brutes” revisits and reframes the profound meaning of the Native American genocide and American slavery, and their fundamental implications for our present. The series artfully weaves together rich documentary footage and archival material, as well as dynamic animation and interpretive scripted scenes and aims to tell a sweeping story in which history, contemporary life, and fiction are wholly intertwined. Peck meticulously disrupts formal and artistic film conventions, freely weaving together scripted and unscripted content. The scripted portions, written by Peck, are woven throughout the series and together create a storyline where reality and fiction are dramatically intertwined into one multilayered story. Josh Hartnett (“Pearl Harbor,” “Black Hawk Down”) plays the lead role in the scripted portions of the film. The genre-bending series offers a counter-narrative to white Eurocentric history, from the 12Th century Crusades through the presidency of Donald Trump.

“As writers, creators, filmmakers we have no choice but to try and reflect our societies and give some sort of analysis of them the best way we can,” says Raoul Peck. “And as artists, we need to break the limits of our art.”

The series airs in four parts, with episodes one and two airing Wednesday, April 7 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and episodes three and four airing the following night, April 8, at the same time.