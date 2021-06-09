First Look at Ezekiel Elliott vs. Micah Parsons at Cowboys Practice

Shortly after teaming up with the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons made a public promise to Ezekiel Elliott.

“We’re going to get after it every day. He’s one of the top five backs in the league … I’m going to push him every day, and that’s how it’s going to be,” the rookie linebacker said upon being selected at No. 12 overall in April’s draft.

Parsons, as it turns out, is a man of his word.

When the Penn State product wasn’t flying around offensive tackles on Tuesday, the inaugural day of Cowboys minicamp, he was going toe-to-toe — and ran step-for-step — with the NFL’s richest running back, who’s enjoying a terrific spring of his own.

Cameras were on hand to capture the long-awaited one-versus-one matchup, the first of many to become between Dallas’ new defensive linchpin and its established offensive workhorse.

