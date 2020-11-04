FACT CHECK: Did Arizona Votes Written in Sharpie Get Thrown Out? #SharpieGate, Explained

A new conspiracy theory is traveling around the internet, alleging that some Trump voters have been intentionally disenfranchised by being encouraged to write in their votes in sharpie. #SharpieGate advocates claim that Arizona votes written in with sharpie pens have been tossed — but there’s no proof that this is true.

In fact, election officials in Arizona have confirmed that they’ve had no problem reading, and then tallying, election ballots that were filled in with sharpies. The official Twitter account for Pima County, Arizona, dismissed this theory in a Tweet on Wednesday. The tweet reads,

The felt-tip pen ballot controversy burning through social media is false. Don’t get caught up in it. Arizona ballot tabulating machines can read ballots marked with a felt tip pen. Felt pens are discouraged because the ink can bleed through.

The account added in a subsequent tweet, “If it does bleed through, the ballot will most likely get sent for duplication so it can be read by the scanner.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Far Right Conservatives Spread #SharpieGate Theory on Twitter, Social Channels

Sharpie pens causing Trump Arizona ballots to be invalidated https://t.co/fqzQsSuDK2 pic.twitter.com/kaDMWokb72 — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) November 4, 2020

A number of far right conservatives are spreading a conspiracy theory about this sharpie ballot theory. Matt Schlapp, an American Conservative Union Chair, tweeted on Wednesday morning, “AZ update: apparently the use of sharpie pens in gop precincts is causing ballots to be invalidated. Could be huge numbers of mostly Trump supporters. More to come”

Schlapp has doubled down on the #SharpieGate theory throughout the morning. He tweeted later, “3 more Trump supporters just contacted me who voted in AZ w sharpies and now are getting stonewalled as they try to verify they are in Trump’s tally. This is happening in America #SharpieGate #StopTheSteal”

Many, including Schlapp, have even suggested that voting officials intentionally encouraged Trump voters to vote in sharpie so that their vote wouldn’t be counted (though, as clarified above, this would not discount a vote).

One voter tweeted in reply to Schlapp, “I had a similar situation happen in Gilbert AZ early voting in person. I also remember receiving an informational mailer advising our machines were recently upgraded to read sharpies & ball point pens. I would recommend those who share experiences call and give your story as well”

Here’s a video of a woman pushing the #SharpieGate conspiracy theory:

This is a problem. I personally know her, a school teacher from AZ. AZ votes not being scanned because poll workers were handing out sharpies #sharpiegate @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/rFr4jbzAYK — Mindy (@mindy_landry) November 4, 2020

The #SharpieGate conspiracy has largely been treated with dismissal from those in the mainstream media. Though Trump has supported several conspiracy theories about voter fraud and election tampering in the last 24 hours, he has not acknowledged this one.

This is a developing post and will be updated.