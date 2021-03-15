‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: When & How to Watch

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is the next streaming series with ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to drop exclusively on Disney Plus.

Fresh off the heels of “WandaVision,” which was the first MCU release since ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ hit theaters on July 2, 2019, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will continue to tell the story of the two titular characters taking up the mantle for Captain America.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Will Stream on Fridays, Beginning March 19

The premiere of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will come to Disney Plus on Friday, March 19. Unlike “WandaVision,” which streamed its first two episodes immediately, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will release only one episode, according to IMDb. Following the same schedule as “Wandavision,” new episodes will be available each Friday on Disney Plus.

Stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Here

According to its IMDb page, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will air a total of six episodes. Based on the number of episodes and the weekly release timeline, fans can expect new chapters of the show through April 23. The two biggest original series previously released weekly on Disney Plus – “The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision” – were made available at 12:01 a.m. PT.

If Disney keeps to that previous schedule, here are the times “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will become available to fans:

12:01 a.m. Pacific Time

1:01 a.m. Mountain Time

2:01 a.m. Central Time

3:01 a.m. Eastern Time

It’s possible that a new episode is not available exactly at the time listed above in a particular region, but that is most likely due to a variance in the time it takes to show up on an individual streaming device. Typically, a new episode is available shortly after the time listed. Restarting the streaming device may also fix the problem.

If problems continue to persist, visit the Disney Plus help page for additional information.

What to Expect From ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

After disappearing with half of the Earth’s population during “The Blip,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) return five years later to help the rest of the Avengers defeat Thanos in the epic final battle of “Avengers: Endgame“. Once Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) returns the six Infinity Stones to their respective timelines, Wilson and Barnes find him as an old man who has lived a full life.

In a symbolic gesture of friendship and responsibility, Rogers gifts his iconic vibranium shield to Wilson as Barnes looks on. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will be a six-part series featured around Wilson and Barnes with the return of a familiar enemy – Helmut Zemo, who was the primary antagonist in “Captain America: Civil War.”

Disney’s synopsis of the show states: “Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.'”

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan Build up the Hype Around the Show

With their new show’s debut quickly approaching, Mackie and Stan shared some teasers on their social media accounts.

Each post is of a separate clip from the show, but they share a similar theme: There is an unresolved tension between the two main characters, which should make for some funny moments.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on Friday, March 19.

Stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Here

READ NEXT: MCU Star Almost Played a Different Marvel Character On-Screen