Farrah Abraham Calls Out Her Own Plastic Surgeries

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham mocked her own plastic surgery fails when she revealed her phone thought she was nine people.

The phone selected various photos of Abraham, which showed her different looks over the years. The pictures varied from Abraham’s younger years — before plastic surgery and with natural hair — to more recent years, where Abraham has had a number of operations on her face and changed her hair to blonde.

Abraham, 30, a screenshot on her Instagram Stories of the images her phone picked up. The album, titled “People and Place,” was from over the past decade. “When your phone shows you as different faces,” she captioned the post.

Abraham has been changing her body since she was 19 years old. She underwent her first procedure, a breast enhancement, in 2010, according to OK!

Her foray into plastic surgery continued two years later when she had a rhinoplasty (nose job) and chin implant added in 2012, costing her $21,000.

“I finally feel gorgeous,” she told In Touch at the time.

“I’ve hated my nose since I was 13,” the mother-of-one added. “I don’t have to hate anything on my face ever again.”

Abraham admitted the procedures were painful: “There was pain… But it was very worth it.”

Abraham Has Some Plastic Surgery Regrets

While Abraham has continued to alter her body through plastic surgery, there are some producers that she regrets.

The thrill from her chin implant didn’t last for long, and the following year she had it removed. Abraham later said that she “never asked” for the chin implant, The Sun reported.

“Yes, it’s true, I got plastic surgery and with that responsibility and freedom, there is a lot I learned,” she wrote in her memoir, “Dream Twenties,” cited by The Sun.

“I am grateful I got to show or document pretty much my first to my last procedure publicly. That includes even the mess-ups,” Abraham penned. “There will be those insecure times with plastic surgery, where it’s not like the amazing boob job that just changes your world where life is going to stay sunny and pour money all over you, no I’m talking about when I got a chin implant.”

Abraham had a second breast augmentation in 2013, going from a C to a D, OK! reported. She’s also done lip injections and once suffered an allergic reaction to lip implants.

She went on “The Doctors” in 2015 and said she was lucky to still have her life.

“As soon as he touched my lip with whatever numbing product he put in there, my lip was having an allergic reaction right away,” Abraham said on the show. “I was laying down flat, but I was seeing more of my lip come up and come up. I’m just super happy that I’m alive.”

Abraham has spent up to $130,000 transforming her body, The Sun reported.

Fans Praised Abraham For Being ‘Self-Aware’

Abraham isn’t always a fan favorite among “Teen Mom” viewers, but some people on Reddit praised the mother-of-one for her Instagram post about her different looks.

“The most self-aware post I’ve ever seen from Farrah,” the original poster captioned their post.

“Farrah has her moments every once in a while,” another person agreed.

One person praised Abraham for being genuine. “It’s good to be able to make fun of yourself. I’m proud of her,” they said. “This is the most honest thing she’s posted.”

