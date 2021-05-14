Fever vs Liberty Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The WNBA is back, with the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty kicking their respective 2021 campaigns off Friday, May 14 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the Fever vs Liberty online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Fever vs Liberty live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBA TV is included in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Fever vs Liberty live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming option with NBA TV:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Fever vs Liberty live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Fever vs Liberty Preview

Indiana finished with a 6-16 mark last year, which was the second-worst mark in the league, and the team addressed its roster needs in a big way this offseason. The Fever acquired point guard Danielle Robinson, forward Jantel Lavender and fellow big Jessica Breland in free agency, and Lavender, for one, is ready to go.

“I think it’s important to build them up, to give them great leadership, to keep the league going,” Lavender said about her role with the Fever. “I’m not going to be here forever, so if I can lay the foundation for them to know what to do, how to it, how to conduct themselves, I’ve done my due diligence to keep the league going.”

Fourth-overall pick Kysre Gondrezick will join a talented mix that includes Tiffany Mitchell and Teaira McCown, making Indiana one of the teams who could show significant improvement this season. “I’m learning new tactics, new styles, my IQ, getting in terms with how fast I’m able to pick up information,” Gondrezick said. “I’m learning about my responsibly in recovery, the importance of that, the life of a professional, just getting used to it.”

On the other side, the Liberty finished with the worst record in the WNBA last season at 2-20. New York scored 71.9 points a game on offense while playing porous defense all year, allowing 85.9 points per contest.

Former No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu played just three games in 2020 after suffering an ankle injury, and her return this season should help the team greatly. She averaged just over 18 points a game in those three contests, and she will be joined by new teammates Betnijah Laney and Natasha Howard, who should give the offense a bit of a boost.

Asia Durr also returns, while forward Michaela Onyenwere and guard DiDi Richards were added via the Draft, so it will be a very different-looking Liberty squad this year.

“I think we’re going to really take a lot of people by surprise,” Laney, last season’s most improved player, said, per the Register Guard. “I’m really excited about everything we’ll be able to do with Sabrina coming back and being healthy, just her leadership that she brings to the team.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.