US Figure Skating Championships 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States Figure Skating Championship commences on Thursday, January 6, in Nashville.

Coverage will be televised on USA Network (Thursday at 5 p.m. ET; Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET; Saturday at 7 p.m. ET) and NBC (Friday at 8 p.m. ET; Saturday at 4 p.m. ET; Sunday at 2 p.m. ET).

US Figure Skating Championships 2022 Preview

The final figure skating competition for U.S. Olympic hopefuls will impact who represents the country in the Winter Olympic Games in February. Team USA will announce the roster this weekend for who will go to Beijing for the games.

Alysa Liu looks to win her third national title in figure skating. She won gold in 2019 and 2020 for nationals with her first coming as a 13-year-old. She won bronze in 2021.

Other Olympic women’s hopefuls include Karen Chen, Mariah Bell, and Amber Glenn.

Karen Chen took 11th in the 2018 Winter Olympics at PyeongChang. In 2021, she bounced back from a foot fracture with top-four finishes in national/world competitions.

Glenn took silver in the U.S. Championships in January 2021 but took sixth in Skate America in October 2021. Bell finished fourth in the Rostelecom Cup in November 2021.

Nathan Chen, ranked No. 3 in the world, seeks his sixth-straight national title. He is also considered a gold medal contender for the Olympics. In the immediate future, he looks to bounce back from taking third at Skate America in October 2020.

Fellow Olympian Vincent Zhou looks to end Chen’s national championship reign after taking second place three times. Jason Brown, also an Olympian, looks to make a strong showing.

Tomoki Hiwatashi, who won bronze at nationals in 2020, and Camden Pulkinen could also be skaters to watch.

Ice dance competition will feature some close competition between duos Zachary Donohue and Madison Hubbell, Evan Bates and Madison Chock, and Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim. Jean-Luc baker and Kaitlin Hawayek took bronze the past three years at nationals. Michael Parsons and Caroline Green could also provide competition after taking top-five finishes in Grand Prix events during 2021.

For pair skating, Frazier and Knierim took bronze at the Internationaux de France in November 2021. Duo Brian Johnson and Jessica Calalang took silver in the U.S. championships the past two years. Timothy LeDuc and Ashley Cain-Gribble to win nationals for the first time since 2019.

Pairs short program starts on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. ET followed by the women’s short program that night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s competition features rhythm dance at 3 p.m. ET and women’s free skate at 7:30 p.m. Saturday has the men’s short program at 3 p.m. ET and the pairs free skate at 6:45 p.m. ET. Competition concludes with the men’s free skate at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Besides being the final competition to aid Team USA in determining who will go to Beijing, it gives skaters one last tune up before the Winter Games. The Olympic field will have stiff competition, especially from Russia. Nathan Chen will compete against Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, who won gold in the past two Olympics. Russia and China both field strong skating tandems for the pairs competition.