LIVE Florida Election Results & Map: Follow the 2020 Presidential Race

In the 2020 presidential election, Florida has emerged as one of the most pivotal swing states. If President Donald Trump wins Florida, his chances of winning re-election remain a strong possibility. If Democratic candidate Joe Biden pulls off a win in Florida, the former Vice President will have an early surge to victory.

On November 3, Florida’s 29 electoral votes are up for grabs. Leading up to Election Day, polls presented “razor-thin margins,” as reported by The Washington Post‘s Aaron Blake. The only other swing state with more electoral votes is Texas.

The polls in Florida close at 7 p.m. ET. The Decision Desk HQ map below shows which candidate has the lead in Florida on Tuesday. As the night proceeds, the results will update automatically as more votes are counted. While Florida has a history of having extremely tight races that take days or weeks to call at the statewide level, due to early voting, it may possible for Florida to announce a projected winner before voters go to sleep on election night.

To see how each county is voting, simply click on the area in the map you’d like to see expand.

Florida is one of the Top 10 most populated states in America, with an estimated population of 21.4 million people, according to WUSF Public Media.

Florida’s Early Voting Results Showed More Democrats Voted Than Republicans

Democrats bumped their ballots-cast advantage over Republicans in Florida back to 108K yesterday. Won’t be the final margin as mail ballots will continue to come in today. One day till the voting ends. pic.twitter.com/5pWc809sJa — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) November 2, 2020



According to the Florida Division of Election, just over 100,000 Democratic votes were received on Sunday, which was the last day people could vote early. Republicans in Florida had sent in about 88,000 ballots.

By Sunday evening, 8.974 million ballots had been cast, a number which nearly matches the entire 9.5 million votes cast in the 2016 presidential election, as reported by the Miami Herald. The votes cast early showed 39% were cast by Democrats and 38% by Republicans. Independent or unaffiliated voters cast 21.5% of the votes. The rest of the votes were made by residents affiliated with minor political parties.

Trump Won Florida in 2016 By Little Over 100,000 Votes

On November 8, 2016, Trump received 49% of the popular vote in Florida, which marginally beat out Hillary Clinton, who received 47.8% of the vote.

A total number of 4,617, 886 votes were cast for Trump in Florida in 2016, while Clinton nabbed 4,504,975 votes.

As of October 30, RealClear Politics polling showed Biden with a marginal lead over Trump. However, in Florida, mail-in results will be released first, which will reveal a stronger showing for Democrats. Later on, in-person votes are expected to heavily favor Trump.

Florida Is Seeing Record-Breaking Voter Turn Out in 2020

As of noon on Tuesday, the voter turnout in the Florida Keys was at 76%, which is equal to the total number of votes cast there in the 2016 election, according to The Miami Herald. “I can feel the record breaking,” said Monroe County E. Joyce Griffin via e-mail.

Broward County is also seeing a record turn out. “Right now the overall turnout is almost 71%,” said Steve Vancore, spokesman for the Broward County Supervisor of Elections. “We’re still picking up ballots at the post office and there’s been a nonstop line at drop boxes for mail-in ballots, so an 80% turnout is within reach.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Paul Rudd Hands Out Cookies to Voters Waiting in the Rain