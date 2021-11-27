Florida vs FSU Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Florida State Seminoles (5-6) and Florida Gators (5-6) collide with a bowl appearance and potential winning season on the line Saturday, Nov. 27.

UF vs FSU Football 2021 Preview

It hasn’t been pretty for Florida State or Florida this season, but one of the two rivals will alleviate its season on Saturday.

“I think it’s a special game,” Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said according to WTXL’s Dominic Tibbetts. “And it’s a game when you get to be a part of it, some of these guys aren’t ready to go out there and step on the field for what they’re going to do as a player. But they’re going to make an impact. Just to be there, be supportive and get a feel for the importance of this rivalry I think it’s something that is critical. And I’m glad we’re going to have this opportunity to do that with the guys on our team.”

Florida State comes in with a two-game winning streak from wins over rival Miami 31-28 on Nov. 13 and Boston College 26-23 on Nov. 20. As for Florida, the Gators will play its first game since the firing of head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday, Nov. 21. Assistant coach Greg Knox will lead the Gators as the interim head coach.

“It was an emotional time. I’ve been with him 13 years, but this wasn’t the first time,” Knox said according to Gator Sports’ Zach Abolverdi. “We talked and I understand, he understands. It’s a business, and so we just keep rolling.”

Florida hasn’t been rolling of late, coming off a 24-23 overtime loss at Missouri on Nov. 20. The Gators haven’t won against an FBS team since Oct. 9 against Vanderbilt, 42-0.

Who will play at quarterback for the Gators remains a topic heading into the game against FSU. Of late, it’s been Emory Jones under center, but Anthony Richardson could see time on Saturday.

“If he’s healthy and available we’ll get him in the game,” Knox said according to Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

Richardson impressed with his athleticism when he played this season. He completes 57.9% of his passes, which includes a long of 75 yards, and he averages 9.4 yards per carry with 374 yards and three touchdowns.

Dameon Pierce leads all Florida running backs in touchdowns with 11. He has 455 yards on 75 carries this season.

FSU gives up 379.6 yards and 26.7 points per game. The defense has a few playmakers such as Jermaine Johnson, who has a team high 10.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. Jammie Robinson has three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Offensively, Jordan Travis emerged as a solid quarterback for the Seminoles this season. He has 1,337 yards passing, 14 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 63% completion rate. He also makes plays with his legs, amassing 428 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Jashuan Corbin leads the running game with 877 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry.

Florida’s defense hasn’t shined of late, giving up 52 points to Samford, an FCS team, two weeks ago. The Gators have a solid pass rusher in Zachary Carter, who has 7.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.