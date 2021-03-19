How to Watch Florida vs Virginia Tech Basketball Online Free

The 7th-seeded Florida Gators (14-9) and the 10th-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies (15-6) officially tip-off March Madness on Friday afternoon with their first-round matchup from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

The game starts at 12:15 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Florida vs Virginia Tech Preview

The Florida Gators and Virginia Tech Hokies will end a two-year wait for March Madness, officially kicking off the 2021 NCAA Tournament with their South Region first-round matchup on Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

With the tournament being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the anticipation of this year’s tournament has been building even more than usual for months. And now, it has finally arrived!

Florida, the region’s 7th seed, struggled down the stretch, losing three of their last four contests, including a quarterfinal round matchup to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

The Gators have had to overcome more than their share of adversity this season. A few games into the season, their best player and the SEC Preseason Player of the Year, Keyontae Johnson, collapsed on the court during a game and although he has recovered, he did not return to action this season. Florida also had ten games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Florida is led by sophomore guard Tre Mann, who is averaging 14.7 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game. Mann has been on fire lately, averaging 23.5 ppg over his last four games, including a career-best 30 point performance against Tennessee in the SEC tournament.

The Gators are a well-balanced team on offense, with four players averaging double-digit points per game and they ranked first in the SEC with a 46.4% field goal percentage. They also led the conference in free throw and 3-point field goal percentages.

Where Florida gets tripped up is with their lack of depth and their 301st ranking in defensive rebounding rate.

One of the Gators’ biggest wins this season came at the beginning of the season when they knocked off West Virginia on the road in Morgantown in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Virginia Tech also knows too well about stopping and starting their season, as they had eight games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, including five of their last seven regular season games.

When they were on the court, the Hokies were hot, winning 13 of their first 16 contests, including an upset over then-ranked #3 Villanova in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Nov. 28.

Virginia Tech, who was projected to finish 11th in the ACC this year, ended up finishing third in the conference. Mike Young, who came over from Wofford two years ago, was named ACC Coach of the Year.

The Hokies are led by junior forward transfer Keve Aluma. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 15.6 points per game and 8 rebounds per game and was named to the Second-Team All-ACC.

On paper, Virginia Tech has an advantage in rebounding prowess coming into the game, as they rank in the top 40 in defensive rebounding rate. Three of their players (Aluma, Justyn Mutts and Tyreece Radford) average more rebounds per game than any Florida player.

Two years ago, the Hokies made it to the Sweet 16, where they fell to the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils by two points in a thriller that came down to the final seconds.

The winner of the Florida-Virginia Tech game will face the winner of #2 Ohio State vs. #15 Oral Roberts in the second round on Sunday.

Florida vs Virginia Tech: Tale of the Tape