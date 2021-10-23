Fluminense vs Flamengo Live Stream: How to Watch Fla-Flu in US

Fluminense will host Flamengo in a pivotal edition of one of the biggest rivalries in Brazilian football at the Estadio Maracanã. This match will have two eternal rivals in Rio de Janiero facing off.

In the US, the match (6 p.m. ET start time) won’t be televised anywhere, but it will stream on Paramount+, which you can watch through either Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of how to watch a live stream of Fluminense vs Flamengo if you live in the United States:

Fluminense vs Flamengo Preview

Fluminense had a topsy-turvy season up to now. Earlier in the season the the Tricolor Carioca were fighting to stave off relegation, while coming close to reaching semifinals of the Copa Libertadores this season. When they started focusing on the league, they went on a seven-match unbeaten streak and the arrival of Marcão to replace Roger Machado, changed the team’s fortunes.

Fluminense will have many players unable to play. The most noticeable one is Fred. The all-time goalscorer for Fluminense will be out as he is still recovering from a toe fracture. Gabriel Teixeira will also be out as will Paulo Henrique Ganso (arm fracture) and Hudson (knee).

The good news is that centerback Luccas Claro is now back and started training with the team.

Flamengo lost points in recent weeks and now find themselves ten points behind league leaders Atlético- MG with 11 rounds left. The defending two-time league champs find themselves with 46 points, but they have two matches in hand.

This next month will be crucial for their aspirations as they know that they are still within striking range keeping in mind their remaining schedule. This also includes the Copa Libertadores final next month in Montevideo.

Flamengo will be missing a host of players for this match. Bruno Henrique and David Luiz are out due to injury while Filipe Luis has to serve a one-match suspension.

The biggest blows of all are that of Uruguayan international Giorgian De Arrascaeta (hip) and Gabriel Barbosa. De Arrascaeta is riddled by injuries this season. Between that as well as time off with his national team his numbers are reduced significantly, but his impact is seen more than ever. With the former Cruzeiro man, Flamengo earned 83 percent of the points disputed. Without him that number went down to 62.

Not one that, Flamengo’s attacking doubles in productivity (88 goals) when he is on the pitch compared to when he does not (44 goals).

Flamengo will also have to see if Gabigol will be available. The Brazilian international left the game against Athletic-PR due to a knock he suffered. This compounds his current woes as he finds himself in the midst of a seven-match goalscoring drought; the longest of his career at Flamengo

Fluminense probable XI: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, David Braz. Luccas Claro, Marlon; André, Yago, Jhon Arias; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique, John Kennedy

Flamengo probable XI: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira, Vitinho, Bruno Henrique, Pedro

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 424 Fluminense Wins: 131 (561 goals) Flamengo wins: 157 (620 goals) Draws: 136