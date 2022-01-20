Four Continents Figure Skating 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The final tune up for Olympic figure skaters and a chance for other skaters to shine continues Thursday through Saturday at the 2022 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

Coverage will be televised on E! (Thursday 2-4 p.m. ET/PT; Friday 1-4:30 p.m. ET/PT; Saturday 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET/PT; Sunday 6-8 a.m. ET/PT). You can also watch on Peacock.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Four Continents Figure Skating 2022 Preview

The U.S. has multiple figure skaters competing in the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships this week in Tallinn, Estonia.

Four Continents was originally slated to be in China but got moved due to COVID-19 concerns. None of the U.S. Olympians are competing in International Skating Union event, but the U.S. has a talented lineup of skaters in Estonia.

Competitors include Camden Pulkinen, Jimmy Ma, Misha Mitrofanov, Tomoki Hiwatashi on the men’s side. On the women’s side, there’s Gabriella Izzo, Audrey Shin, and Starr Andrews competing. Ice dance tandems include Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville, and Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko. Pairs competition tandems include Audrey Lu and Mitrofanov, Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, and Katie McBeath and Nate Bartholomay.

Pulkinen and Ma took fifth and sixth respectively at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville on Jan. 9. Pulkinen posted a score of 260.41 and Ma scored 221.31.

“To be honest, I’m quite disappointed,” Ma said about the U.S. Championships per U.S. Figure Skating Fan Zone’s Claire Cloutier. “I wanted it a little bit too bad.”

“I’ve always wanted to do an [ISU] championship-level event. That was my goal for this year,” Ma added.

Izzo likewise had a high finish at the U.S. Championships, taking fourth at 188.11. That earned her the pewter medal.

“It feels unreal; it’s been quite a season,” Izzo said per Cloutier. “I ended up having surgery after last year’s nationals [U.S. Championships] and switching coaches, and it’s just been a whirlwind. This is my eleventh competition this season. It’s been up and down, and this [medal] is definitely an up.”

Lu and Mitrofanov came into Estonia with the highest U.S. Championship finish among American competitors at Four Continents. The pair won bronze in Nashville with a score of 191.54 but missed making the Olympic team.

“We had some mistakes on the ice that kind of surprised us,” Mitrofanov said per Cloutier. “But that’s the beauty about the sport; you never know what’s going to happen. I’m proud that we were able to push through. And we fought to the end.”

Green and Parsons won the pewter medal for ice dance at the U.S. Championships.

“We skated our hearts out, and I think it’s the best skate we put down this year,” Parsons said per Cloutier. “I think we’re a significantly stronger team than when we started. We’re going to continue our trajectory. I think this high will be our new low. And we’ll keep working from here.”