FSU vs Santa Clara Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 1 Florida State Seminoles (13-0-2) and the No. 11 Santa Clara Broncos (11-1-0) will clash in the NCAA Women’s Soccer National Championship Monday, May 17.

The match starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of FSU vs Santa Clara online for free.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the main channel package, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Sports Plus” add-on. Both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch FSU vs Santa Clara live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are all included in every package, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch FSU vs Santa Clara live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

ESPN and ESPN2 are include in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, plus you can get $25 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch FSU vs Santa Clara live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch FSU vs Santa Clara live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch FSU vs Santa Clara live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Florida State vs Santa Clara Preview

A 3-0 shutout in penalty kicks over No. 13 Virginia brought top seed Florida State to the championship, but it still feels as though the team has something to prove. The ‘Noles beat Duke in a similar fashion on PKs, so they have been living on the edge throughout the tournament without a truly convincing win since the Sweet 16.

Florida State’s freshman keeper Cristina Roque has been a huge reason why her team is still in contention for the national championship. Roque kept Virginia from scoring during regulation, and she came away with a 3-0 result after stopping two of the three PKs taken against her.

“Just knowing my team is behind me no matter what, coming out and playing the best I can, Roque said after the win over Virginia. “We just have to show it on the field every time and I think we’ll be successful.”

“I thought when we needed her to stand tall and have those big moments she sure did,” FSU manager Mark Krikorian said about Roque. “She showed confidence and was reassuring to her teammates.”

On the other side, Santa Clara has been relishing the role of underdog, knocking off No. 2 seed North Carolina in a well-played 3-1 victory May 13. Izzy D’Aquila, Kelsey Turnbow and Skylar Smith scored for the Broncos, who have been the hotter team offensively entering this match.

Freshman keeper Marlee Nicolos has surrendered eight goals in 11 games for the Broncos, who aren’t ready for their Cinderella story to end yet. “I’m very proud of our group and the effort,” Santa Clara head coach Jerry Smith said, via Soccer Wire. “You have to look at the spaces and find where you can put the ball. You’ve got to be able to have a little heart in what you’re doing. It’s how we do things and I thought there were parts of the game where we did that really well. And when you’re playing a Tar Heel team, they’re competitive. That’s about as competitive a group as you’re going to play against so you have to be prepared to get into some tussles. I thought our players handled that pretty well today. I’m really proud of my team.”

Florida State has not scored a goal in regulation since the 69th minute of the Sweet 16, so the Seminoles will likely be looking to go after Nicolos early and often. This game could very well come down to whether or not Santa Clara’s freshman goalie can withstand what will assuredly be a relentless attack from FSU.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.