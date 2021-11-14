FSU vs Florida Basketball 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 20 Florida State Seminoles (1-0) have an early-season showdown with rival Florida (1-0) on Sunday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of FSU vs Florida online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

FSU vs Florida 2021 Preview

While Florida State has owned the series with Florida, the Seminoles still seek to reach the heights the Gators did in the 2000s — win national titles. FSU has been a Sweet 16 regular in recent years but only got past it to the Elite Eight once.

For now, the Seminoles seek their eighth-consecutive win over the Gators when the rivals clash in Gainesville on Sunday. Florida hasn’t won against the Seminoles since 2013.

“Florida is a great school, great team. I really look forward to it every year. I would say it’s probably my favorite game of the year,” FSU senior Wyatt Wilkes said according to the Tallahassee Democrat’s Curtis Weiler.

“I think it means a lot to everybody. I don’t want to be the team that lets everybody else down (and ends the streak).

Wilkes, one of the starters, scored four points and played 16 minutes in the Seminoles’ rout of Penn 105-70 on Nov. 10. FSU went deep into its bench, playing 16 players. Malik Osborne led the Seminoles with 18 points in 23 minutes.

Florida won its opener 74-61 over Elon on Nov. 9. Colin Castleton and Myreon Jones led the way for the Gators with 18 points apiece.

The Gators will have more than a losing streak to put aside when facing the Seminoles on Sunday. Florida star Keyonate Johnson collapsed on the court the last time the two met in 2020. Johnson survived but hasn’t played college basketball since.

“Sometimes, it feels like it was just a couple weeks ago, sometimes it feels like it was so long ago,” Gators head coach Mike White said according to Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel. “Obviously, a really, really tough day.”

Johnson will continue to help for the sideline as he has been for a while, Thompson noted. The Gators will need to improve on shooting after hitting 42.4% from the field against Elon. The Seminoles held Penn to 39.7% shooting about out-rebounded the Quakers 49-29.

Florida newcomer Brandon McKissic looks forward to the challenge, Thompson wrote.

“It would mean the world,” McKissic said per Thompson. “I came here to win. Bringing that win back for the Florida Gators would mean a lot to me. It’s my first year, but everyone here feels like family. I would love to.”

Wilkes looks forward to a hostile environment.

“Usually, they pack it out. They’ve got some pretty crazy fans. It’s gonna be a good time,” Wilkes said per Weiler.