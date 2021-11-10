FSU vs Penn Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 20 Florida State Seminoles looks to keep their home court advantage going against the Penn Quakers in their season opener on Wednesday.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Penn vs Florida State online:

Penn vs Florida State Preview

Florida State doesn’t have Scott Barnes, now with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, but the Seminoles have a full house back for home games.

FSU will have its first full-capacity crowd at the Tucker Civic Center against Penn for the first time since before COVID-19. The Seminoles have been dominant at home in recent years, boasting a 77-4 record since late in the 2015-2016 season according to Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat.

“There’s no doubt that our fanbase has contributed a lot to the success of our basketball team. That’s why I look for every opportunity I can to say thank you and tell our fans, our students as well as our local supporters how much we appreciate the support that they’ve given us,” FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said per Weiler.

For Penn, Wednesday’s game marks the first time since the Quakers took the floor since COVID-19 led to sports shutting down in early 2020. The Quakers haven’t played a game in over 600 days because the Ivy League opted out of college basketball for the 2020-2021 season.

Penn has some players back from the 2019-2020 team, including third-leading scorer Jordan Dingle. The sophomore guard averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

The Quakers also have sophomore forward Max Martz back. He posted 7.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 2019-2020.

“I think we’re going to play a lot more guys than I’ve ever played consistently,” Quakers head coach Steve Donahue said per Field Level Media. “I think we play 10, 11 guys here pretty consistently in the first half of games.”

“We’re playing much faster on both sides of the ball, so it’s imperative that we are fresh and have the energy,” he added.

While the Quakers face a gap in experience, the Seminoles look to fill the void left by Barnes — the fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. FSU has key returners but also landed key recruits five-star guard Matthew Cleveland, four-star guard Jalen Warley, and four-star forward John Butler. The Seminoles also added transfers who could contribute.

Sophomore guard Caleb Mills averaged 9.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Houston Cougars’ Final Four squad last season. Cam’Ron Fletcher played sparingly at Kentucky last season with 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game as a freshman guard. Naheem McLeod, a 7-4 center, transferred from junior college Chipola after averaging 5.8 points and four rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game last season.

Returning players for the Seminoles include guard Anthony Polite, who averaged 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a junior. Senior forward Malike Osborne also returns after posting 5.9 points and 4.5 rebounds last season.