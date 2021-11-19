GaTech vs UGA Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Georgia Tech (2-1) and Georgia (2-1) clash in an in-state rivalry matchup on Friday.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia Tech vs Georgia online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Georgia Tech vs Georgia Basketball 2021 Preview

Georgia Tech and Georgia seek in-state bragging on rights on Friday in non-conference action.

“It’s obviously been a school rivalry forever in every sport, and basketball certainly is one of the top ones in that,” Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean said according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chip Towers. “But, to me, the more time I think about the rivalry, the (more) you get away from how important it is and how good they are. Our guys will figure that out, and the fans will help with that with the attendance tomorrow night. But they’re a really good team.”

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come into Friday’s game on a two-game winning streak. The Yellow Jackets downed Stetson 77-52 last week and Lamar 75-66 on Monday after getting stunned in the season opener. Miami-Ohio beat Georgia Tech 72-69 on Nov. 9.

Senior guard Michael Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Jordan Usher, also a senior guard, leads the team in rebounds with 9.3 per game, and he averages 13.7 points, 3.7 assists and a steal per game.

Freshman guard Dallan Coleman has impressed early on with 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game early on. Junior center Rodney Howard is second on the team for rebounds, 8.3 boards per game, and he averages seven points, two assists, and a block per game.

Georgia comes into Friday’s game after a bounce-back win against South Carolina State on Tuesday, 76-60. The Bulldogs fell to Cincinnati 73-68 last week after narrowly escaping Florida International in their Nov. 9 season opener, 58-51.

Bulldogs senior guard Braelen Bridges leads the team in scoring with 16 points per game. He also averages eight rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a steal per game.

Fellow senior guard Aaron Cook scores 14 points per game, and he averages 3.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and two steals per contest. Sophomore guard Kario Oquendo also has a solid start to the season with 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

Senior forward Jailyn Ingram leads the front court with eight points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal per game. The Bulldogs also get a spark from senior guard Noah Baumann, who averages 6.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest. He notably shoots 38.5% from three-point range.

Georgia Tech, which won the ACC championship and made the NCAA Tournament last season, leads the all-time series with the Bulldogs 105-91. The Bulldogs won their last meeting in 2019 with an 82-78 victory. The two didn’t meet last season due to COVID-19 restrictions.