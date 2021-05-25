How to Watch George Floyd BET Special Online Without Cable

The latest TV special remembering the 2020 death of George Floyd is “Bars and Ballads for George Floyd,” premiering Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Bars and Ballads for George Floyd” online for free:

‘Bars and Ballads for George Floyd’ Preview

"There's An Orange Jumpsuit Waiting for Him" – BET & Run Tell This Present: Justice For George Floyd

“Bars and Ballads for George Floyd” is the first special airing over three nights on BET that will remember the latest George Floyd, who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2020. The specials will also address “the systemic injustice plaguing Black Americans,” according to the BET press release.

It continues, “These primetime specials will feature a range of notable voices from the Black community who not only pay tribute to the life of George Floyd but reflect on society’s so-called racial reckoning. Has America made meaningful progress in the fight for racial justice and equality in the year since Floyd’s death? If not – what is the path forward?”

The first special features musical and spoken-word performances by Jon Batiste, Nas, Amb. Andrew Young, Anthony Hamilton, Rashad Robinson, Michael K. Williams, Bun B, and Trae tha Truth. Nights two and three are hosted by Soledad O’Brien and feature appearances by Karen Bass, Keith Ellison, Tony Dungy, Travon Free, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Darren Walker, Derrick Johnson, Nikole Hannah Jones, Renee Montgomery, and Philonise Floyd. Those specials are titled “Justice Now: Race & Reckoning” and “Justice Now: The Way Forward.”

These specials are the latest installments in BET’s “Content for Changes” campaign, which aims to support “the creation of content that drives change needed to eliminate systemic racism and inequality in America, and its focus includes social justice, economic empowerment, education, civic engagement, health and wellness.”

“In the year since we’ve lost George Floyd, we’ve all been tasked with examining difficult truths, while the Floyds and many other Black families have buried their loved ones. These tough times push our collective consciousness to challenge societal inequities and strive for safer futures,” said BET President Scott Mills in a statement.

He added, “A year later at BET, it is critical that we continuously join the effort honoring George Floyd’s life and building the world he deserved. Creating Content for Change is part of our contribution to the cooperative effort we all must make in the fight for accountability, justice and equity.”

The three specials air on May 25, 26, and 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

