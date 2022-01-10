National Championship ‘Film Room’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The only coach to lead a team past Alabama this season will share his insights during the national championship game on Monday.

The special “Film Room” broadcast, which will feature Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff breaking down the game in real time, will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Georgia vs Alabama “Film Room” broadcast online:

Georgia vs Alabama Preview

Texas A&M head coach Jimo Fisher and his staff know a thing or two about the teams colliding the national championship.

Fisher’s Aggies beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 41-38 on Oct. 9 on a field goal as regulation expired. He stated his confidence in his team’s ability to beat the Tide last spring during a speaking engagement according to the Associated Press.

With that win, Fisher became the only former assistant coach of Tide head coach Nick Saban to win against his former boss. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks to do the same against Alabama, but the Tide rolled Georgia in the SEC Championship game last month, 41-24.

“They really do not have weaknesses across the board,” Smart said per AL.com’s Michael Casagrande.

Georgia dominated its competition other than Alabama this season. That included a convincing 34-11 win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31. The Bulldogs defense returned to its elite ways with fewer than 14 points allowed for the 12th time this season.

“I think the University of Georgia, Kirby’s program is probably one of the elite programs in the country,” Saban said per Casagrande. ” … And probably, just looking at the future, probably will be for some time in the future as well.”

Fisher will have some insights on this season’s Georgia team during the film room broadcast though Texas A&M didn’t face the Bulldogs this season.

The fellow SEC teams had multiple common opponents, and the Aggies coach potentially saw Georgia on film against South Carolina. The Bulldogs played the Gamecocks on Sept. 18, and the Aggies faced the Gamecocks over a month later on Oct. 23.

In addition, the Aggies played Georgia in 2019, a contest the Bulldogs narrowly won 19-13.

“This rematch between two great programs has a chance to be one of the most exciting national championship games,” Fisher said via a Texas A&M press release. “As a coaching staff, we look forward to breaking down the game in the film room for ESPN.”

Georgia’s elite defense will get another crack at Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and a high-powered Alabama offense. The Bulldogs also have to look out for the Tide running attack, which had its way in the SEC Championship.

“That’s the ultimate challenge,” Smart said about Alabama’s ability to run and throw the ball per Casagrande.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett will look to turn things around for his team from the last meeting. But he will have to do it against a Tide defense that shut down formerly unbeaten Cincinnati 27-6 in the semifinals on Dec. 31.