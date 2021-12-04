Georgia vs Alabama 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Top-ranked Georgia (12-0) and No. 3 Alabama (11-1) collide for the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Atlanta.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Alabama online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Georgia vs Alabama live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia vs Alabama live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Georgia vs Alabama live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Georgia vs Alabama live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Georgia vs Alabama live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Georgia vs Alabama SEC Championship 2021 Preview

Georgia looks to continue its dominant unbeaten season while Alabama seeks a return to the SEC throne after one stunning loss this season.

“You get enough at-bats, you usually get a hit,” Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said told the media via Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel on Tuesday, Dec. 2. “And that’s what we’re trying to do, is not have arches and highs and lows. We’re trying to be very consistent.”

Georgia has been knocking on the national title contention door for years. That includes a 2017 overtime loss to Alabama in the SEC title game. The Bulldogs lost to the Crimson Tide 41-24 last year in the regular season and made the Peach Bowl.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett played in that loss to the Crimson Tide. He threw three interceptions and went 18-40 passing. After a big regular season this year with 1,985 yards and 21 touchdowns versus just five interceptions, Stetson wants to make the most of a big moment for Georgia football.

“It’s hard to try not to think about it, just once you think about it then it’s easy to let it get overwhelming because it does mean so much,” Bennett told Yahoo! Sports per Thamel. “And my job right now is just to win football games and let what it means for other people mean what it does for them.”

For the Crimson Tide, quarterback Bryce Young has shredded defenses for most of this season. Young has 3,901 yards passing and 40 touchdowns vs four interceptions. His play vaulted him into Heisman Trophy contention.

“For me, any individual accolades or anything like that is all external factors, something I don’t have control over,” Young said per ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. “All I’m concerned about and all we’re concerned about as a team is this Saturday, the SEC championship. That’s all that’s on my mind.”

Georgia boasts the nation’s top defense. The Bulldogs allow 230.9 yards and 6.92 points per game. Smart know that his defense will need to adjust on the fly during plays against the Tide with Young’s versatility.

“What he doesn’t get enough credit for is when the play breaks down, his skill set to deliver the ball, make people miss, and he sets up rushers,” Smart said per Scarborough. “He’s like a point guard, like an elite point guard who can distribute the ball.

“When he’s dribbling down the court, he has the ability to throw it over there,” Smart added, “throw it over there,” gesturing to his right, “and then he can make you miss.”