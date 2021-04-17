Georgia Spring Game 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s G-Day in Athens as Georgia takes the field for its spring game on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be on SEC Network Plus. That’s a streaming-only option that can be watched via ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch.

But if you don’t have a cable subscription to sign in with, here are some other ways you can watch the 2021 Georgia G-Day game online for free:

Georgia G-Day Game 2021 Preview

Georgia finished last season 8-2, wrapping up a strong campaign with a Peach Bowl win against Cincinnati in a New Year’s Day Bowl game. The Bulldogs are looking to capitalize on the momentum from that campaign as they head into a new — and hopefully more normal — season.

“The players are excited they get to get out and compete and do it in a great atmosphere,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “You only get to go to Sanford Stadium so many times a year, and we don’t practice there, so it’s one of our three (spring scrimmages) we get to have in the stadium.”

“I guess what makes this one different is it seems we are more back to normal,” Smart added. “I know the guys are enthused about that, they’ve bought in, (and) the energy from the coaches has been great, and that part has been fun for us.”

Quarterback JT Daniels helped turn things around last year for Georgia, passing for 1,231 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. The team went 4-0 during that span.

“I’ve been focused on my overall body language and my mannerisms,” Daniels said Tuesday night. “Typically I’ve always been just more of a laid back kind of guy, especially on the field. I’m never a hype man. That’s just not my thing, but I’ve put more effort into not just words of encouragement but trying to keep everyone focused and on task. If someone is not doing the right thing, I’m going to tell them they’re not doing the right thing. If I’m not doing the right thing, someone is going to tell it to me and I have to take criticism the same way I dish it out. There’s just a lot of areas of leadership that I’ve tried to take a step in.”

That’s something Smart can get behind. He’s looking for Daniels to take over more of a leadership role for the Bulldogs this season.

“To play at the high school program he played at, to go to USC and really start as a high school senior, you can’t not be a leader and do that,” Smart said. “He’s taken more of a vocal role with our team. Commands the offense, understands the offense. Does a good job leading that unit. Anybody at the quarterback position is capable of it. It’s just what are the limits and what are the ceilings?”

Another storyline for the Bulldogs is who will emerge after George Pickens went down with an ACL earlier this spring.

“The depth has taken a hit obviously with George,” Smart said. “I’m fired up. I wish I had all of them because I think that competition would be really good to see who the top guys and the starters are. But a lot of the young guys are catching up to the old guys now really fast with the work they’ve been able to get.”

