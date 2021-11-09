Georgia vs FIU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The FIU Panthers will travel to Athens, Georgia to face the Georgia Bulldogs as they tip off the new season. They will face a much-improved Georgia side that looks to improve after last year’s 14-12 finish.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch FIU vs Georgia:

FIU vs Georgia Basketball Preview

FIU are looking to see if the new faces are the answers to the questions that they have coming into the new campaign.

The pandemic affected many teams in college basketball and the FIU Panthers were not the exception. Last season they recorded their worst campaign in five years as they ended up 9-17. You would have to go back to the 2016-17 campaign when they finished 7-24 to see one as poor. The Panthers finished last in the Conference USA Eastern Division with a 2-15 record.

One positive for FIU is that last year’s leading scorer in Antonio Daye, Jr. returns. From an offensive perspective, this could give the team a spark that could be needed.

In their 26 games played, the Panthers averaged 73.6 points per game. FIU’s offense was ranked 5th out of the 14 teams in C-USA. Marshall, UTSA, Florida Atlantic, and Rice all led FIU offensively. This, obviously, was not their main issue.

Defensively, however, FIU was the worst team in the conference conceding an average of 76.3 points per game.

This is why transfers Denver Jones (Garden City CC) and Aquan Smart (Maryland) along with s CJ Kelley and Mohamed Sanogo who will look to offer more contribution to the team in this phase of the game.

Georgia are looking to improve on their 14-12 and 7-11 in conference play last season campaign this season as Tom Crean wants to finally turn things around in the basketball program.

With only one trip to the NCAA tournament in the last decade, there are may issues that are now being questioned in Athens. The first one is the recruiting. After a few good classes that included former top-pick in the NBA draft in Anthony Edwards, not much else has come down the pipeline.

Georgia suffered from many transfers and this is not the exception. There are a grand total of 10 newcomers to the Bulldogs. So do expect a great deal of growing pains in the first part of the season. The first name that comes to mind is Jabri Abdur-Rahim, son of former NBA player Sharif Abdur-Rahim. The forward comes in from Virginia.

In addition to Abdur-Rahim, there are various graduate transfers Aaron Cook (Gonzaga), Brazen Bridges (UI-Chicago) and Jailyn Ingram (FAU). These three are expected to offer presence under the post. THis is one of the first observations that was made in UGA’s exhibition win over Morehouse on Friday.

Brazen Bridges led the way with 15 points and 10 rebounds in their 64-49 win on Friday night.