Giants vs WFT Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two NFC East teams searching for their first win of the season clash as the Giants and Washington Football Team meet at FedEx Field on Thursday Night Football.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Giants vs Washington online:

Giants vs Washington Preview

After losing their openers, Washington and New York look to get on track in their first divisional clash of the season. The Giants couldn’t hang with the Broncos last week and fell 27-13. Despite the return of Saquon Barkley from a torn ACL, the Giants managed just 60 rushing yards, with Barkley accounting for just 26 of those.

Barkley is listed as questionable for the Thursday match, although he’s expected to play. He had just 10 carries against Denver, so we’ll see if a larger workload is in store against Washington.

“Yeah, that’s a great question. I don’t think the schedule is ideal for coming back off a major knee injury to have two games back-to-back, but that’s what it is,” Barkley said. “That’s what’s in front of me, and that’s the challenge I have to face.

“To the question of my workload and how much can I handle, it’s easier for me to stay up here and say, ‘I don’t know, just listen to the coaches.’ When you’re in the game and your adrenaline’s going and you start getting a rhythm and you start feeling yourself again, that can go from less reps or more reps. I don’t know, to be honest. I’m not in that decision. I don’t make that decision. I’m just playing my role by showing up on Thursday and, the plays that I do get, try to help my team to the best of my capability.”

Washington lost to the Chargers 20-16 and also lost their veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury. Fitzpatrick was placed on IR and the starting reins will be handed over to Taylor Heinicke. It continued a streak of bad luck for WFT at the position.

“It’s the nature of the game,” Rivera said. “Unfortunately it’s happened more than it needs to have in the last season and a game. I hope we get a streak where we keep guys on the field for a long time and benefit from their abilities.”

After entering the game last week, Heinicke completed 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for another 17 yards.

“Well, obviously we were pleased,” Rivera said of Heinicke’s performance on Sunday, via Washington’s official website. “We moved the ball well; we made some things happen. We moved the ball well early, too. We just didn’t put it in the end zone; but with Taylor, we got one in the end zone.”

Washington is a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at a very low 40.5 points.