Golden Games 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is slated to compete in the 100-meter sprint at the 2021 USA Track and Field Golden Games in Walnut, CA, on Sunday with a chance to qualify for the US Olympic Trials.

The 2021 Golden Games start at 2 p.m. ET, while the men’s 100-meter prelim heats start at 3:32 p.m. ET, and the men’s 100-meter final starts at 5:03 p.m. ET.

NBC will have TV coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, but if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of NBC’s Golden Games coverage online for free:

Golden Games 2021 Preview

Metcalf hasn’t competed in track and field since his senior year at Mississippi’s Oxford High School, when he was part of a 4×100 relay team that set a state record that still stands (41.51 seconds) and won a 5A state championship.

He also placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.89 seconds) and the triple jump (46 feet, 5 inches) at the state championships.

The 23-year-old can automatically qualify for the US Olympic Trials, set to take place next month in Eugene, OR, with a 100-meter time of 10.05 seconds. Fifteen men have already qualified with that time, and if 32 don’t achieve it, the rest of the field will be populated with the next-fastest times.

Mike Rodgers, a 2016 Olympian who will be in the field on Sunday, told The Associated Press he’d be impressed if Metcalf breaks 10.2 seconds.

“DK’s a big guy. If he gets a good start and gets rolling, he might break 10.3,” Rodgers said, per AP. “But he’s not going to be in his environment for sure this weekend.

“He could be in warmup and see us warming up and be like, ‘Oh no, I’m not racing these guys.’ He could pull one of those. Until he lines up, there’s nothing really I have to say. He’s in the race. I hope he comes out and competes.”

The Seahawks selected Metcalf with the final pick of the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Before the joining the NFL ranks, he played at Ole Miss, though injuries abbreviated two of his three collegiate seasons.

Last year, in Metcalf’s second NFL season, he ranked seventh in receiving yards (1,303) and eighth in receiving touchdowns (10), earning a Pro Bowl nod and a spot on the All-Pro second team.

“I wasn’t supposed to go in the first round for a reason, probably because I wasn’t going to work as hard if I got drafted in the first round or early in the second round,” Metcalf said in 2020, according to The Washington Post. “It allowed me to come in here with a chip on my shoulder and just to realize what it felt like to be an underdog in the NFL. I don’t think it would have affected my approach to the game but probably my approach to life. I probably would have taken this opportunity for granted. It was just a blessing in disguise. God put me in this position. He made me wait until the 64th pick, just to be placed in this organization.”

