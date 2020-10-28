Golden State Warriors Positioned for Bradley Beal Trade says ESPN Insider

With the NBA 2020 – 2021 season looking to begin on December 22nd, the Golden State Warriors are fully healthy and looking to reclaim their position as title contenders in the western conference.

Having a trio of future Hall-of-Famers in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would be enough for any team to believe they could win a championship. Yet, with additions like former number 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins and the #2 2020 NBA draft pick, they can become even more lethal than previous seasons.

Recently, ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, alongside Kevin Pelton and Tim Bontemps, on “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” discussed a trade that could be possible for the Warriors if a certain Washington Wizard suddenly becomes available before the draft.

Bontemps: “There are not a lot of teams that can trade for Beal because you have to have a lot to trade to get a guy like this … Bradley Beal is a top-15 player in the league. You have to give up value to get a player like that.”

Windhorst: “So a team that could enter the sweepstakes should (he) become available would be the Golden State Warriors.”

How would it work?

There are a lot of trade scenarios that make the Warriors better title contenders. It would be almost disrespectful to say “instant” as they have been title contenders with their core trio previously. A trade bringing Bradley Beal to San Franciso would shake up the Warriors roster only minimally but would vault them over other teams as title favorites.

What makes this trade even more realistic is that, for now, it hangs on the #2 selection of the 2020 NBA draft. The Warriors could still involve the player they select moving into the season and even up until the trade deadline.

Bontemps: “The trade there is pretty simple. Andrew Wiggins is involved from a salary standpoint. And then it would be the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, the (Minnesota) Timberwolves pick next year, and then I also included Minnesota’s second-round pick next year — which I anticipate to be a very good selection.”

Pelton: “We’ve been treating this as an offseason discussion. But inevitably, it’s not going to play out until the trade deadline.”

Windhorst: “And that’s why Golden State’s offer — they’d want to get it taken before the draft.”

Bontemps: “Golden State would be much better off if Bradley Beal says in the next month, ‘I don’t want to play in Washington anymore.’ Over the next month, I think they have the best offer. I think once you get into the season — and they’ve already driven the new car off the lot with that second pick …”

Windhorst: “Unless they take James Wiseman and he’s averaging like 14 and 10.”

Pelton: “And then do you want to trade him?”

Windhorst: “That’s classic — the unknown is always more valuable than the known.”

Would Beal leave Washington?

As much smoke as there has been about Beal being traded from Washington there hasn’t been any fire. All indications so far are pointing to him probably being a Wizard for life. When he spoke regarding the recent trade rumors on the “On the Road with Buck & Phil” podcast, he touched on how unique it would be to stay with one team for his career.

“That would mean the world, man,” Beal said, via HoopsHype. “I’m a loyal guy. I want to be here. I’m here. I’ve signed my extension. And that will mean the world to me. That honestly would you know, being able to finish your career in one place? You know, you don’t see that in today’s game.”

