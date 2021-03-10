Gonzaga vs BYU Live Stream: How to Watch WCC Championship 2021 Online

BYU survived an upset bid from Pepperdine in overtime of the West Coast Conference semifinals, setting up a matchup with No. 1 Gonzaga on Tuesday night for the conference title in Las Vegas.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Gonzaga vs BYU Preview

Gonzaga easily dispatched an old WCC rival in Saint Mary’s on Monday night to punch its ticket to a 24th consecutive conference title game. Gonzaga has won eight of the last 10 WCC tournaments.

The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the nation at 25-0 with an average winning margin of over 20 points. Gonzaga has a chance to be the first No. 1 seed to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated since Kentucky in 2014-15.

“These guys have shown all year how competitive they are and as we moved toward the NCAA Tournament — it was taken away from them last year — I think we’ll get even an increased effort moving forward,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

The Bulldogs eased past the Gaels 78-55 with all its starters in double-figures. Drew Timme led the way with 18 points and he also snagged 8 rebounds.

“This thing about this team and this system is it doesn’t matter who scores,” Timme said after the win, per The Associated Press. “Anybody can score on any given night. I don’t care, the guys don’t care. We just care about winning.”

Very few teams have been able to play Gonzaga close this season, but BYU has kept things relatively competitive in their two matchups with the Bulldogs. The first matchup ent Gonzaga’s way 86-69, but the second was closer, with the Bulldogs winning 82-71.

The Cougars enter the matchup with a solid 20-5 record this season, winning their last five. However, the season almost ended early for BYU, with Pepperdine nearly pulling off the upset on Monday night.

The Cougars needed overtime but managed to pull off the 82-77 victory behind Alex Barcello’s 23 points, which included some big free throws down the stretch.

“What an incredible [WCC Tournament] semifinal,” BYU coach Mark Pope said after the win.

Barcello leads the Cougars with 15.7 points per game and 4.6 assists per game. Brandon Averette (11.4 points per game) and big man Matt Haarms (11 points) also average double-figures.

One thing BYU will have to improve is its turnovers. The Cougars turned over the ball 21 times against Pepperdine.

It’s been over a year since Gonzaga’s last loss, which coincidentally came against BYU on Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars won that matchup 91-78 and will look to do it again with the Bulldogs on a 29-game winning streak.