Gonzaga vs Baylor Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears will meet in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship game on Monday night. Gonzaga and Baylor entered the tournament as top seeds in the West Region and the South Region, respectively.

The game starts at 9:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Baylor online for free:

Gonzaga vs Baylor Preview

The Bulldogs will attempt to become the eighth Division I men’s team to finish a season undefeated and the first since the Indiana Hoosiers pulled it off in 1975-76. They’d also become the third undefeated champs with 32 victories.

In Gonzaga’s first and only other trip to the Final Four, they lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the title game in 2017.

The Bulldogs needed overtime and a Jalen Suggs buzzer-beater to get back to the semifinals.

Gonzaga led the UCLA Bruins 90-88 in the Elite Eight on Saturday night when UCLA guard Johnny Juzang followed his own miss to knot things up with 3.3 seconds left.

Suggs, a freshman guard, then fielded an inbound pass, took three dribbles to get past midcourt, and heaved a shot off the backboard and in for a 93-90 victory.

“I knew we were good because it was in Jalen’s hands,” Bulldogs head coach Mark Few said, according to ESPN. “He makes shots. He’s got that magical aura. He makes them in practice all the time. It’s been crazy this year how many he’s made in practice, last-second shots. I felt pretty good. I was staring right at it. And I said, ‘It’s in.’ And it was.”

Big man Drew Timme led the Bulldogs with 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting. Guard Joel Ayayi went 9-of-12 for 22 of his own.

Suggs, an expected top-five pick in July’s NBA Draft, scored 16 to go with 5 boards, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Earlier that day, the Bears punched their ticket to the program’s third Final Four and first since 1950 by pounding the Houston Cougars 78-59. Baylor’s best NCAA Tournament finish came in 1948, when the team fell to the Kentucky Wildcats in the title game.

On Saturday, five Bears scored at least 11 points while the team held the Cougars to 21-of-55 shooting (38.2 percent).

“Every day you’re grinding, and you don’t really look back,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said, according to The Associated Press. “You’re pressing forward, but I’m so blessed to have these unbelievable players that bought into what we like to do with the program.”

Jared Butler led the Bears with 17 points, adding 5 rebounds, 4 assists and a pair of steals. Fellow Baylor guard Davion Mitchell dropped 12 of his own to go with a game-high 11 dimes.

Baylor and Gonzaga were slated to square off in December, but a COVID-19 outbreak within the Bulldogs program forced a cancellation hours before tipoff.

“They got pros, we got pros,” Butler said Saturday, per AP. “They win a lot of games, we win a lot of games. I think we match up pretty well.”

