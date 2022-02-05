How to Watch Gonzaga vs BYU Basketball Online for Free

Second-ranked Gonzaga head into Provo to face BYU as they face a Cougar side that is in the midst of a three-game skid.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs BYU online:

Gonzaga vs BYU Preview

The environment in Provo is intense as the BYU student body await second-ranked team in the country in what many hope is one of the biggest upsets of the season. Students are camped out in tents in freezing temperatures in order to be able to have a chance to see their team face one of the best teams in the country over at the Marriott Center. Sadly there were incidents reported outside of the venue as people were trampled and various people were injured due to that.

For Gonzaga, they are coming off of two consecutive games with 30+ point wins after beating Portland and San Diego and are on an 11-game win streak since their last loss to Alabama back on December 4. During that time, the Zags have not played in a game that they did not win by single digits.

Led by All-America candidate Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren, the Zags are poised for yet another potential deep run towards another national championship. What makes this objective that much more realistic is that the starting unit all averages double digits up to this point in the season.

Their “closest” victory was back on December 18 when they defeated Texas Tech 69-55.

Coach Mark Pope explained that team unity is still prevalent in what he calls “America’s Best Locker Room”, yet he knows that there is only one antidote to their current string of bad results.

“It’s a challenge that we’ve got to rise up to and find answers to — and it doesn’t get any easier. The game Saturday is going to be harder than this one,” Pope said. “It’s not going away. It’s not like you get through a little stretch and then you get to breathe. Through it getting harder, we actually have to get doubly better. That’s our challenge. We’ve got to find a way to get more together.

At 5-4 in conference play, BYU find themselves in a peloton of four teams in the middle of the table that are looking to get to third place behind St. Mary’s and Saturday’s rival.

Despite having lost to San Francisco, BYU’s Alex Barcello moved up to 37th on the all-time scoring list following his 25-point performance on Thursday. The senior has scored 1,147 points in 83 career games.

The Chandler, Arizona native will be looked to quite often in this game to be the main option for scoring and offer the necessary leadership to be able to earn a victory that could change the Cougars’ fortunes for the remainder of the season.