How to Watch Gonzaga vs Creighton Online for Free

Creighton is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974 but the Bluejays face a mighty challenge against surging top seed Gonzaga on Sunday.

The game starts at 2:10 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Creighton online for free. Note that CBS games aren’t available on the March Madness Live app, so you’ll have to use one of these options instead:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Gonzaga vs Creighton live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Gonzaga vs Creighton live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV (all four will combine to broadcast every NCAA tournament game) are all included in every package, but it’s worth noting for basketball fans that NBA League Pass is currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Gonzaga vs Creighton live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Gonzaga vs Creighton live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Gonzaga vs Creighton Preview

Creighton was fortunate to avoid an upset in the first round against No. 12 UC Santa Barbara, but turned it up for their Round of 32 matchup with Ohio, besting the Bobcats 72-58 in a game they had under control nearly from start to finish.

It was Creighton’s leading scorer, Marcus Zegarowski, who came through big, scoring 20 points in the win. All but four points came from the Bluejays starting lineup.

“It’s a phenomenal feeling,” Zegarowski said. “This is a two-year kind of thing for us. We had it taken away from us last year. Everything we’ve been through this year is for moments like this, and I’m happy we capitalized and came through.

“But you know, we’re not done yet. This just the start.”

Gonzaga has rarely been tested this season, winning all but one of their games during a 28-0 run by double-digits. The Bulldogs beat No. 16 Norfolk State by 43 points in the first round and cruised by No. 5 Oklahoma 87-71.

“We’ve been celebrating every one of these wins. We celebrated the other night. We celebrated this one. If we’re lucky enough to get another one, we’re going to celebrate like crazy for that one,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after beating Oklahoma. “This tournament needs to be celebrated, man.”

Gonzaga is trying to win its first tournament title and punch its ticket back to the Final Four for the second time in program history.

“We’re not satisfied with this,” said Gonzaga star Drew Timme, who scored 30 against the Sooners. “This is not the end goal.”

Gonzaga is the second-highest scoring team in the nation at 92.1 points per game, with four players averaging double-figures. That includes Timme (18.8 points) and Corey Kispert (19.2) who is also a Wooden Award finalist.

“This team is one of the best passing college basketball teams that I’ve ever seen,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “If you make a mistake, they’re going to make you pay for it with a pass. It’s one thing to be unselfish and another thing to be unselfish and have the ability to deliver the pass on time and in the right spot.”

Gonzaga is a 13.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 158.5. The Bulldogs are 2-0 all-time against the spread against Creighton.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.