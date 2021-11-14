Gonzaga vs Texas 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 5 ranked Texas Longhorns (1-0) head to McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane to take on the No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, November 13.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas vs Gonzaga online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Texas vs Gonzaga live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Texas vs Gonzaga live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN2, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Texas vs Gonzaga live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Texas vs Gonzaga live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Texas vs Gonzaga live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Texas vs Gonzaga Preview

The Zags are coming off a 97-63 win over Dixie State on November 9. Julian Strawther led all scorers with 17 points, and five Gonzaga players finished in double-figures, including guard Rasir Bolton, who scored 15 points and Chet Holmgren, who notched a double-double, netting 14 points while hauling in 13 rebounds.

“I think this year, it’s going to be a real journey of learning,” Bulldogs head coach Mark Few said about his squad. “We got six new guys that we’re counting on to play. I don’t think I’ve ever had that as long as I’ve been here. It’s making practices longer and it’s making for some bumpy times during games, but I think it will put us on a growth plain, too, I hope.”

Gonzaga was without Few against Dixie State, however, as the head coach was suspended for a DUI in September. “We’ve missed him,” Zags forward Drew Timme said about Few. “(Assistant coach Brian Michaelson) did a great job of holding down the fort, though. It was fun seeing B-Mike up in charge and all that, but coach (Few) is our leader. He’s our guy and we weren’t complete without him, so we’re glad to have him back and we couldn’t be more excited about it.”

On the other side, Texas is fresh from a 92-48 beatdown of Houston Baptist last weekend. Six Longhorns players scored in double figures, with guard Courtney Ramey leading all scorers with 14 points. Andrew Jones and Jaylon Tyson each chipped in 11 points in a game that saw the Longhorns shoot 56.5% from downtown.

“We want to play the best,” Texas head coach Chris Beard said, per The Dallas News. “First thing you got to do if you want to win the fight, is get in the fight. And Gonzaga is one of those teams. We’re looking forward to the opportunity Saturday night. We’re going to win that game Saturday night, no matter what the scoreboard says. Because we’re going to learn so much about ourselves. And if we win, or we run out of time, it’s going to be a win for our program. It’s exactly what we need early on in the season — to kind of see where we’re at.”

Gonzaga is 3-0 all-time against Texas, last winning in overtime, 76-71, back in 2017.