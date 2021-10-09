Where to Watch Grambling vs Alcorn State Football 2021

Grambling (2-3) looks to build on its big win over Alabama A&M when facing Alcorn State (2-2) on Saturday.

Grambling vs Alcorn State Preview

Grambling stunned defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Alabama A&M 37-28 last week.

“They believe in themselves; there was no doubt in their minds that they were going to win that football game, and they went and took the game,” Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs said according to Ethan Sands of the Monroe News-Star. “Our mentality is when we enter the room, we’re gonna kick the door down and then we’re gonna try to destroy anything that’s in our way.”

Next is Alcorn State, which comes in fresh off a tight 39-38 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Braves rallied from 38-26 down in the fourth quarter to score twice for the win.

Braves quarterback Felix Harper led the comeback amid throwing for 368 yards and three touchdowns. He has 991 yards passing, a 57.4% completion rate, six touchdowns, and two interceptions this season.

Running back Niko Duffey, who scored the game-winning touchdown against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, leads the Braves in rushing. He has 282 yards rushing and two scores this season. Stadford Anderson also poses a threat when he touches the ball, averaging 11.6 yards per carry.

“There are some really good quarterbacks in the SWAC. I know everyone talks about (Aqeel) Glass and Harper, but there are some other great players in the conference” Fobbs said according to the Minden Press-Herald’s T. Scott Boatright. “Every week you’re going to play against really good football players and a really good quarterback and really good team and coaching staff. That’s what this league has become. It’s become a league to be reckoned with in the FCS and I believe it’s one of the top two conferences in FCS football.”

For Grambling, Noah Bodden stepped up last week with 191 yards passing for three touchdowns against Alabama A&M. Bodden’s top receivers, Greg White and Kobe Ross, both average over 11.9 yards per catch with eight or more receptions.

Grambling does most of its damage on the ground receiver Darqueze Brutton leading the way. He has 60 rushes for 220 yards.

Defensively, Alcorn State gives up 362.8 yards per game, which includes allowing 150.3 yards rushing per contest. The Braves allow few passing touchdowns — only two this season. Braves defensive back Keyron Kinsler has been a playmaker with an interception and forced fumble this fall in addition to 2.5 tackles for loss and 12 tackles overall.

Grambling allows 395.4 yards per game, including 161 yards on the ground. The Tigers can get after quarterbacks with linebacker Blake Thomas and defensive lineman Lane Lewis, who both have two sacks this season.