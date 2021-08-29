Hurricane Ida Live Stream & Videos Show Storm’s Grand Isle Approach

While people across the country are watching live streams of Hurricane Ida’s approach, one stream in particular has caught viewers’ attention. A webcam out of Grand Isle has been showing Hurricane Ida’s strength as the storm that’s just shy of a category 5 ranking approaches the coast. Another webcam that was also live went down as the storm approached. Meanwhile, additional videos from Grand Isle are showing the storm’s power as it approached the island and made landfall.

Grand Isle’s Videos Show Increasingly Strong Waves & Winds

A Grand Isle cam has been streaming on John Humphress’s Severe Studios website for hours. You can see the uninterrupted camera on the webpage here.

Dr. Don’s Weather Page on YouTube shows a video of a live cam in Grand Isle, Lousiana, which displays the storm’s immense strength. You can watch the video below, which circles among different live cams including Grand Isle.





Severe Weather Update East Alabama and West Georgia 2021-08-29T13:06:50Z

Another video was shared by a camera at Island Realty on Grand Isle beach, La Fourche Gazette reported. Unfortunately, that video went down, but the stream was here.

KPRC 2 in Houston is rotating through different Louisiana live stream cams, embedded below.





LIVE: Cameras show what Louisiana looks like as Hurricane Ida approaches This camera will give you a glimpse of the storm as it approaches the Louisiana coast. 2021-08-29T13:18:49Z

This video below, shared on Twitter, shows Grand Isle when wind gusts were up to 136 mph, as shared by Zack Fradella of Fox 8 NOLA.

Grand Isle wind gust 136 mph, current view of surge and wind from Christie Angelette. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/YkHkqtGwk3 — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 29, 2021

The Grand Isle Police Chief Said ‘We Can’t Have Three More Hours of This’

In an interview, the Grand Isle police chief, Scooter Resweber, told a journalist: “You’ve got to stop it. We can’t have three more hours of this.”

Hurricane Ida was aiming directly for Grand Isle, which led to a call for evacuations in the region, Nola.com reported. A dangerous storm surge was expected on top of heavy rain and catastrophic winds. As of the time of this article’s publication, residents were saying they were “in the thick” of the storm.

GRAND ISLE: @MargaretOrr says they are in the thick of it right now. MOST people evacuated from the island. About two dozen stayed. 🙏🏾 #HurricaneIda @wdsu @JeffParishGov @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/p4kANUwdx8 — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) August 29, 2021

This video below showed a storm surge in the area.

HURRICANE IDA IMPACT: Here is a look at the storm surge in Grand Isle pic.twitter.com/BSOuy0ye0b — wdsu (@wdsu) August 29, 2021

Ida is making landfall near Grand Isle as a category 4 at 150 mph.

Here’s another video of the storm surge.

Near the point of Ida’s landfall late this morning at Grand Isle LA… video from Christie Angelette pic.twitter.com/QpLit2wSSR — James Spann (@spann) August 29, 2021

Jennifer Crockett of WDSU reported that 28 residents and 24 first responders were on Grand Isle, and the only road off the island had been flooded.

Just in from Grand Isle: 100mph wind gusts, total loss of power, only road off the island is flooded. 28 residents and 24 first responders are on Grand Isle, according to Jefferson Parish govt. pic.twitter.com/FhudWM8qeT — Jennifer Crockett (@CrockettWDSU) August 29, 2021

“White out conditions” were reported.

If you want to see Ida’s current location on radar, Windy.com is a good resource.

The National Hurricane Center noted at 10 a.m. on August 29:

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Ida was located by reconnaissance aircraft and NWS Doppler radar near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 90.0 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A slightly slower northwestward motion should continue through this evening. A turn toward the north should occur by Monday morning, followed by a slightly faster northeastward motion by Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will make landfall along the coast of southeastern Louisiana within the hurricane warning area within the next few hours. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi Monday and Monday night, and move across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that the maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Ida is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some slight additional strengthening is still possible before Ida moves onshore along the Louisiana coast. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles (85 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km). An elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Southwest Pass recently reported a sustained wind of 105 mph (169 km/h) and a wind gust of 121 mph (194 km/h). A station in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently reported a sustained wind of 44 mph (70 km/h) and a gust of 52 mph (83 km/h). A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently reported a water level of 5.6 feet above mean higher high water, which is an approximation of inundation in that area. The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is 933 mb (27.55 inches).

