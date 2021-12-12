Grey Cup 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

The Grey Cup is on the line Sunday as the Hamilton Tiger Cats take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Tim Hortons Field.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Blue Bombers vs Tiger-Cats online:

Grey Cup 2021 Preview

The Grey Cup has arrived, with the Tiger Cats and Blue Bombers representing the last CFL teams standing. It’s the 108th edition of the Grey Cup, which last gave out its championship trophy in 2019.

The Bombers finished the season 12-3 and have a whopping 25 appearances in the Grey Cup, winning in 2019.

“To me, it’s the biggest, single-day sporting event in Canada every single year,” Winnipeg coach Mike O’Shea said. “It’s celebrated across the country, it’s important to the people from one coast to the other.”

The Bombers are led by former University of Cincinnati quarterback Zach Collaros, who was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player. He completed a career-best 70 percent of his passes while racking up more than 3,100 passing yards. He also led the league in touchdown passes with 20. He previously played with Hamilton before landing in Winnipeg.

“I try not to be too dramatic and sentimental, especially before a game, but today it just felt like I was walking out to practice three or four years ago, whenever that was, and it was windy and it’s like ‘damn, we gotta throw in the wind today,’” Collaros said

“It’s gonna be an amazing atmosphere. With it being a home game for Hamilton, it’ll certainly be loud and we’ve been practicing different snap counts, so we’ll be ready for anything,” Collaros added. “I think it’s just an amazing week for the CFL and I’m just really happy for the fans that they get to celebrate the season.”

The Tiger-Cats finished the season 8-6, besting Toronto 27-19 in Eastern Final. It’ll be the sendoff game for skipper Orlondo Steinauer, who will be heading to the University of Washington to take over as defensive coordinator after the season. Steinauer expects a stiff test from Winnipeg, which was the top team during the CFL regular season.

“They will be prepared,” Steinauer said. “They play hard and when you play hard as a general statement, it doesn’t matter where you play … if you play hard with your talent, it gives you the best opportunity to achieve. That’s what they do.”

The Bombers are a three-point favorite for the matchup.