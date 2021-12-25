GSU vs Ball State Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Georgia State Panthers (7-5) and the Ball State Cardinals (6-6) clash in the Camellia Bowl at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama on Christmas day.

Camellia Bowl 2021 Preview

The Panthers finished their regular season winning three games in a row, beating Troy, Arkansas State and a very good Coastal team. They won six of their last seven games and enter this one the hotter of these two teams.

Georgia State is led by quarterback Darren Grainger, who has 1,512 yards, 16 TD and four interceptions on the season, and the dual-threat also has 524 yards rushing. He’ll be aided by running backs Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams, who have racked up 1,709 yards between them this year. Georgia State is averaging 223.8 yards rushing per game, and considering Ball State is allowing opponents 169.5 yards on the ground and over 415 total yards per game, this could be a huge opportunity for the Panthers.

“It’s the most wonderful week there is — Christmas week and bowl week — and we’re fortunate to be practicing and getting ready for a trip to Montgomery for the Camellia Bowl,” Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. “We get to play one last time and try to finish this thing the right way on what I call the happiest day of the year.”

A win here would make this the winningest season in Georgia State history.

On the other side, Ball State has lost three of its last five games, most recently beating Buffalo, 20-3, on November 23.

Quarterback Drew Plitt threw for 2,248 yards, 17 touchdowns and five picks on the season. He leads a Cardinals attack that is averaging 334.8 total yards of offense per game.

Like GSU, Ball State is looking forward to playing on Christmas.

“I think it’s fitting to be honest with you that we’re playing on Christmas Day with this group of guys that have meant so much to us, to our program, to the university, to me personally,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “It’s a fitting way for this chapter to come to an end for all of us.”

“We’re just focusing on taking care of business on the practice field putting a great game plan together, preparing as hard as we possibly can because we’re playing a great opponent, Georgia State, and we want to go out with a win,” Neu added.

The Panthers are scoring 26.3 points a game on offense, and they’re giving up 27.7 points a game on defense, while the Cardinals are averaging 24.4 points a game offensively and are surrendering 26.5 points a game defensively. Each team has 19 takeaways, so this promises to be a fairly well-matched contest. GSU is favored by 4.5 points.

On the injury front, tight end Dylan Koch, offensive lineman Kaleb Slaven and running back Tye Evans will all miss the game for Ball State.