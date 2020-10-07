When Is the Harris-Pence Presidential Debate on TV & What Channel?

If you’re wanting to watch the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate tonight where Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris face off for the first time, you won’t have to look for to find the debate on television. Here are all the details you need to know.

The Debate Airs on TV at 9 p.m. Eastern, But Coverage May Start Earlier on Some Channels

Tonight’s debate on Wednesday, October 7 begins at 9 p.m. Eastern. Because it is being simulcast, it will be broadcast at the same time on many major channels. But some TV stations may begin their coverage a little earlier than 9 p.m. in order to provide some analysis. Here’s a look at what to expect. If you’re interested in watching a live stream, you can view an embedded stream at the end of this article.

To find out what channel any of the stations below is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel your preferred station is on in your region.

Note that the local channels listed below may vary their coverage depending on your location and region. But channels like CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC will be hosting the debate in all regions. So if your local channel isn’t airing the debate, check out one of those stations instead.

ABC: According to the TV Guide listing, ABC’s coverage the hour before the debate is listed as “To Be Announced” (possibly determined locally), and then will be followed by Your Voice Your Vote 2020 from 9-11 p.m. Eastern.

CBS: According to the TV Guide listing, for the hour before the election starts, CBS will be airing a new episode of Big Brother. Then from 9-11 p.m., the station will host CBS News: The Vice Presidential Debate.

NBC: According to the TV Guide listing, for the hour before the debate begins, NBC will be hosting an episode of The Weakest Link. Then from 9-11 p.m., NBC will air 2020 Vice Presidential Debate: NBC News Special.

Fox: According to the TV Guide listing, for the hour before the debate begins, Fox will air a new episode of The Masked Singer. TV Guide lists local Fox channels as hosting the debate from 9-10 p.m. Eastern, followed by “local programming” from 10 p.m.-12 a.m. Eastern. It’s likely most stations will air the entire debate, however.

At 8 p.m. Eastern on the Fox News Channel, you can tune in for Tucker Carlson Tonight. Then starting about 8:50 p.m., Fox News will be hosting debate coverage.

PBS: According to the TV Guide listing, PBS’ coverage of the debate is from 9-11 p.m. Eastern, with PBS NewsHour Debates 2020.

BET: BET is airing CBS News: 2020 VP Debate from 9-11 p.m. Eastern.

CNN: CNN is providing extensive coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern with Debate Night in America until 9 p.m. This is a countdown to the debate with Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and a panel of experts, according to the TV Guide listing. Then from 9-10:45 p.m., CNN is hosting Vice Presidential Debate, followed by Debate Night in America.

MSNBC: MSNBC kicks off its debate coverage at 8 p.m. Eastern with an hour-long VP Debate Pre-Show that’s counting down to the debate, according to the TV Guide listing. Then from 9-11 p.m., the channel hosts its program called Presidential Debate on MSNBC. Following this, MSNBC airs Debate Analysis.

Watch the Debate Online Below

You can also just watch the entire debate on a live stream below, provided by CSPAN.

Vice Presidential Debate between Mike Pence and Kamala HarrisVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris participate in the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, UT. https://www.c-span.org/debates/ 2020-10-01T13:01:52Z

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates