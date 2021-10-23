Where to Watch Harvard vs Princeton Football 2021

The Harvard Crimson and Princeton Tigers football teams will square off on Saturday in New Jersey for their 113th meeting.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Harvard vs Princeton live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Harvard vs Princeton live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Harvard vs Princeton Preview

Harvard and Princeton both triumphed last week to set up a meeting between two of the remaining six unbeaten FCS squads.

The Tigers improved to 5-0 by besting the Brown Bears 56-42 on the road behind dominant performances from quarterback Cole Smith and running back Collin Eaddy.

Smith completed 25 of 27 passes for 476 yards — the second most in a single game in program history — and 4 touchdowns. Eaddy had as many scores on the ground, carrying 15 times for 130 yards.

“I thought we executed very well on offense throughout the game,” head coach Bob Surace said on the First in Football podcast. “Brown threw a lot of different things at us. Cole handled it well, the o-line handled it well. The finish to the runs, Collin and the receivers with the ball in their hands was outstanding. It was a tremendous job. Accurate throwing and really good contested catches by our receivers.”

The Tigers defense ceded 331 passing yards and 159 yards on the ground. In Week 6, they’ll be tasked with slowing a Harvard attack that ranks 15th in the FCS in rushing yards per contest (213), paced by backs Aidan Borguet and Aaron Shampklin.

“Their two running backs, I don’t know if there’s a better pair in the country, the plays that they’re making,” Surace said on First in Football. “They’re always good on the offensive line, this year is no different.”

Last week, with Shampklin sidelined, Borguet rushed 22 times for 169 yards and a pair of scores as Harvard trampled the Lafayette Leopards 30-3 to move to 5-0.

The Crimson defensive front lived in the Leopards backfield, racking up 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 7 sacks, 2.5 of which belonged to lineman Jacob Sykes.

“Firstly, I just attribute it to my teammates,” Sykes said, according to The Harvard Crimson. “We’ve been working hard all season and this summer and have been grinding for this moment. This moment’s really just a culmination of all the work we’ve put in.”

The Harvard defense will likely find a more formidable challenge against Princeton — the Tigers rank 11th among FCS sides in passing yards per game (311.4).

“Fortunately, we were able to play well against Lafayette, but Princeton’s a whole different type of opponent,” defensive lineman Nate Leskovec said, per The Harvard Crimson. “We need to have a different plan to attack them. We’ve got a lot of good guys in our back end, and we’ve been fortunate to play with them. But it’s really just about getting pressure up front and making sure we’re getting to them with everything we can.”