Where to Watch Harvard vs Quinnipiac Men’s Hockey Today

Quinnipiac and Harvard will meet for the ECAC hockey championship on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Harvard vs Quinnipiac live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes dozens of live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Harvard vs Quinnipiac live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Quinnipiac vs Harvard Preview

The Quinnipiac Bobcats (31-5-3) will take on the Harvard Crimson (20-10-3) for the ECAC hockey crown at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York.

Quinnipiac beat Colgate 3-1 on Friday, March 18, in the semifinals. Joey Cippollone and Michael Lombardi put the Bobcats up 2-0 in the first period. Wyatt Bongiovanni added a third goal for the Bobcats in the final period.

Harvard downed Clarkson 5-3 on Friday in the other ECAC semifinal. Matthew Coronato puts things away for Harvard in the third period with a pair of goals. Nick Abruzzese scored the go-ahead goal in the third for the Crimson, and he finished with two goals for the game.

Quinnipiac and Harvard split their regular season games. The Bobcats beat the Crimson 3-0 on Jan. 14 when Ty Smilanic scored twice. Harvard won 1-0 the second time around on Feb. 19 when Casey Dornbach scored the game-winner.

Harvard Leaders

Dornbach, a senior forward, has seven goals and 17 assists for 24 this season. Coronato, a freshman forward, leads the team in goals with 17 and points with 33. He also has 16 assists.

Coronta became the No. 13 pick in the NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames in 2021. He is one of 11 NHL Draft picks on the Crimson roster and lone first-rounder.

Crimson junior forward Nick Abruzzese, a fourth-round pick by Toronto in 2019, has 32 points, tied for second on the team. Abruzzese has nine goals and 23 assists.

Junior defenseman Henry Thrun, Anaheim’s fourth-round pick in 2019, leads the Crimson in assists with 25. He also has seven goals and 32 points overall.

Harvard junior goalie Mitchell Gibson has bee tough in net all year. The Washington Capitals’ 2018 fourth-round draft pick has a 17-9-1 record, 2.12 goals allowed average, and a .917 save percentage.

Quinnipiac Leaders

Quinnipiac has two NHL Draft picks on its roster, but neither are the top scorers on the team. That’s Smilanic, a 2020 third-round pick by Florida, and junior forward Skyler Brind’Amour, a 2017 sixth-round pick by Edmonton.

Smilanic, a sophomore forward, has 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points this season. Brind’Amour has 18 points on three goals and 15 assists.

Bobcats senior defenseman Zach Metsa leads the team in points with 34 on nine goals and a team-high 25 assists. Senior forward Oliver Chau has 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points.

Bongiovanni, also a senior forward, has 32 points on 15 goals and 17 assists. Fellow senior forward Ethan de Jong has 28 points from 10 goals and 18 assists. Lombardi, also a senior forward, has 26 points on 13 goals and 13 assists.

Freshman goalie Yaniv Peters has a stellar season going with a 21-4-2 record plus a 0.90 goals against average and a .952 save percentage. Senior goalie Dylan St. Cyr keeps pucks at bay with a 1.11 goals against average and a .939 save percentage for a 10-1-1 record.