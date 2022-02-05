Where to Watch Harvard vs Yale Basketball Game Today

Yale and Harvard begin a home-and-away series in the next week that could turn the table in the Ivy League topsy turvy. The first game will see the Bulldogs host the Crimson over at Lee Amphitheater over in New Haven, Connecticut.

Harvard vs Yale Basketball 2022 Preview

This week, Ivy League basketball will have a double dose of one of the most intense and historic rivalries in collegiate sports.

The Bulldogs looks to remain a major force at home as they face Harvard, the Ivy League team that they beat on the most occasions (121). For them, it is a chance to continue their superiority over them as their last victory against them was back in the final of the Ivy League tournament in 2019 at this same venue. This was in the same season where both teams shared the regular-season crown.

Yale find themselves playing the best basketball of the season as they arrive to this game atop the Ivy League standings at 5-1 after handling Columbia. The Bulldogs truly showed such an amazing performance that they swept all the Ivy League player recognitions last week.

Yale are coming off big wins against Columbia and then a tight result at home against Dartmouth 72-69. In this encounter, Azar Swain led the way with 25 points and six rebounds.

Swain continued building on the momentum that was generated after being named Player of the Week after his 37-point performance against Columbia. Meanwhile, Matt Knowling earned Rookie of the Week plaudits after scoring 17 in the victory.

Knowling was also key in the victory on Friday against the Big Green with 10 points and five rebounds.

Harvard are coming off a convincing win against Brown 65-50 midweek and find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the Ivy League standings. Despite being .500 in conference play, the Crimson are very aware that sweeping Yale would have them once again in the hunt for a potential seventh regular-season crown in the last 12 years.

The Brown win was key as that ended a two-game skid for Tommy Amaker’s side. The win was a statement made by the team as they stormed out to a 29-8 advantage in the first half and never looked back over in Rhode Island.

Harvard were led by Luka Sakota reached double figures in scoring for the 11th time this season, finishing with a game-high 18 points. The junior also tied his career-high with four triples in the game.

Meanwhile, for senior guard Noah Kirkwood these next two games could be very special for him as he has a chance to surpass the 1,000 career points. The Ottawa native finds himself with 977 points coming into the game. So far this season, Kirkwood averaged 18.1 points per game.