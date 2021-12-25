How to Watch Hawks vs Knicks Christmas Game Online Free

The Atlanta Hawks (14-16) will head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks (14-17) in what should be an entertaining Christmas showdown.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Hawks vs Knicks Preview

The Hawks are coming off a 98-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on December 23. Atlanta had six players score in double figures led by forward Cam Reddish, who finished with 18 points. Forward John Collins added 17 points, while guard Skylar Mays had a double-double, scoring 14 points and hauling in 11 boards. Bogdan Bogdanovic also scored 10 of his 15 points in the final minutes of the game, helping Atlanta eke out the win.

Onyeka Okongwu, Mays, Delon Wright, Reddish and Collins started for Atlanta, with several key players, including Lou Williams and Trae Young, out and in COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re bringing in guys from the G League that we really don’t have time to practice with,” coach Nate McMillan said after the win. “They haven’t had time to get with us on the floor. It’s really difficult to put them in situations to get out and play on the floor. You’re limited in what you can do.”

On the other side, the Knicks are coming off a 124-117 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Kemba Walker scored 44 points, leading all scorers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a night where the Wizards shot 56% from the floor.

“He played a monster game, but we came out with a loss, so it’s a shame to waste that type of effort with a game like that,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said about Walker’s performance after the loss, adding:

“[The defense] was very poor…We didn’t have control of the ball, we didn’t have stance and vision on the weak side. It’s gonna be hard to win like that.”

The Knicks were 3-0 against the Hawks last year, but with both teams hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, this game promises to look a bit different than previous contests. They will also be without guard Derrick Rose, who is averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 assists in 24.5 minutes a game so far this season. Rose will miss approximately eight weeks — potentially longer — after undergoing surgery on his right ankle. With both teams short-handed, it’ll be interesting to see how this one shakes down.

Here’s a look at the key injuries for both teams heading into the matchup: Hawks G Kevin Huerter—Out; Hawks G Lou Williams—Out; Hawks G Trae Young—Out; Hawks C Clint Capela—Out; Knicks G Derrick Rose—Out; Knicks C Nerlens Noel—Out; Knicks G RJ Barrett—Out; Knicks G Immanuel Quickley—Out