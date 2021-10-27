Heat vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Miami Heat head to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to face the Nets in an early season Eastern Conference clash on Wednesday. This game pits two sides that are amongst the favorites to knock defending champs Milwaukee from their throne this year.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Sun in the Heat market and YES Network in the Nets market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Heat vs Nets, with your options depending on where you live:

Heat vs Nets Preview

The Heat are coming off a 107-90 against the Orlando Magic and were not expecting to be missing one of their start acquisitions from this past offseason in Kyle Lowry from the beginning. The All-Star guard is suffering with an ankle sprain and his absence was noticeable in the team’s 102-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers last Saturday.

His return was quite welcome by the Heat as contributed with nine points and eight assists on the night. Lowry was one of many Heat players that was not brilliant against Orlando, but were able to do enough to be able run away with the win.

Once again, it was Jimmy Butler taking the initiative and leading the Heat to victory. The All-Star scored 36 points, five steals and three rebounds on the night.

“Jimmy is an elite scorer. He’s also an elite playmaker and he’s an elite defender,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ”He can do a lot of different things.”

The Nets also have suffered theirs own struggles, but they were able to come away with a big win of their own after being the Washington Wizards by 104-90.

The Nets were able to come back from a poor performance the day before as the team spoiled the return of Spencer Dinwiddie to Brooklyn.

The team find themselves in the middle of a three-game stretch in the next four days and had to find a spark from someone different. That person happened to be Patty Mills. The energy he was able to bring was what propelled the Nets to the win and helped Kevin Durant and James Harden with their respective performances on the evening.

“I just try to insert that energy that the game needs, create that juice and atmosphere that you can spread and be infectious that way and have an impact on the game,” said Mills. “But just being annoying I think at the end of the day.”

They will look to him once again when they play a team like Miami that will always bring a great deal of intensity to every game they are a part of.

Injuries

Heat: Victor Oladipo (quadriceps)

Nets: Kyrie Irving (Personal)

Heat Roster: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmon, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, KZ Okpala, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem Two way players: Caleb Martin, Marcus Garrett

Nets Roster: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Blake Griffin, Patty Mills, DeAndre’ Bembry, LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, Nic Claxton, Joe Harris, James Johnson, Paul Millsap, Day’Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas