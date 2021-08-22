Henri Makes Landfall: Photos & Videos From the Northeast Storm

Henri made landfall in Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, and caused damage and destruction in Long Island and other areas of New York and New England. Photos and videos from the scene show the wreckage from the storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm.

The tropical storm “skimmed the tip of Long Island” as it made landfall in Rhode Island, near Westerly, at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, according to the New York Post. Gusts reached 70 miles per hour as it passed over eastern Long Island, just shy of reaching hurricane status, the National Hurricane Center reported. Still, the destruction is probably far from over, a meteorologist told the Post.

“It will wreak havoc across southern New England as it moves ashore,” senior Accuweather meteorologist Tom Kines told The Post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Continued Flooding, Toppled Trees & Power Outages May Last for Days

Kines told the New York Post it is “probably a good bet” downed trees and power outages that last for days are “probably a good bet.”

“When the winds are that strong, you’re breaking tree branches and knocking trees down and the power lines as well,” Kines told the Post. “If you’re outside in those winds, it’s extremely difficult to hold your ground.”

The National Hurricane Center reported that while Tropical Storm Henri slowed down over Rhode Island, “strong, gusty winds and flooding rainfall continue” in the area as of 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Kines told the Post wind gusts in New York City could near 40 to 45 mph, but that heavy rainfall will likely be a bigger threat, potentially causing additional flooding to roads and subway stations. The heavy rainfall comes after the area received 4 to 5 inches of rain Saturday night, and an additional 2 inches is expected, Kines told the Post.

After being drenched with 4 to 5 inches of rain Saturday night, the storm’s arrival is expected to dump around another 2 inches, Kines said. There could be heavier rainfall in “pockets” of the tri-state area, with 3 to 6 inches of rain forecast in some areas of Long Island, southeastern New York and New Jersey, according to the Post.

Scenes from a cab in a hurricane #Henri 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UYeSv8DY5A — Jeremy Perez-Cruz (@sleepingplanes) August 22, 2021

“Your best bet is to stay put and wait it out,” Kines told the publication.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a press briefing that residents should stay off the roads, according to the Post.

“The worst of the storm is yet to come. It may seem fine now, just a normal rainstorm, but winds will pick up,” she said.

“So if you can stay out of the rain and inside please do, so that our crews, our first responders get where they need to go to help people,” she added.

A man gets knocked over by the wind while trying to take pictures of #Henri in Narragansett, RI. #wcvb Video by: @Bobbynewsphotog pic.twitter.com/uHUmef2tkR — David Bienick (@BienickWCVB) August 22, 2021

David Bienick of WCVB in Boston, Massachusetts shared a photo from Bobby Souza of a man being slammed onto pavement by a gust of wind.

“A man gets knocked over by the wind while trying to take pictures of #Henri in Narragansett, RI,” he wrote.