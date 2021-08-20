Where’s Henri Now? Live Radar & Map Streams to Track the Storm

Tropical Storm Henri is slowly making its way to New England, where it’s expected to make landfall sometime on Sunday as a hurricane. Where is the storm now? Read on to see live radar and maps of the storms.

Live Radar Reveal Henri’s Location

Live radar and maps can help you keep track of Henri’s current location and where the storm is moving. The storm is expected to strengthen over the next couple of days and make landfall in the New England region.

This first live radar, embedded below, is from Windy.com. This radar is one of the most helpful for tracking the location of Henri live. You can press the + button on the right side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed. Depending on your browser, you might need to click on the map and drag it to see Henri’s location.

Google used to have crisis maps for tracking storms, but those have been phased out as of April 2021.

Another live storm tracker, from NowCoast at NOAA.gov, is here. While the map is not embeddable, it will provide live updates as the NOAA tracks the storm. It’s another good resource for tracking the storm in real-time.

You can also watch videos of live trackers. NBC News is provided one live tracker video below on YouTube. You can also watch the video here if the video below does not embed properly.





A video from NBC New York also shows updates on Henri, maps, and other information live. This YouTube video is not embeddable.

This next YouTube video shows several different views of the storm, and it also shows maps of Grace in addition to Henri.





A discussion on Reddit’s tropical storm subreddit is also providing updates on Henri, including a variety of projection maps and paths.

CIRA is providing an enhanced infrared imagery map that it is updating here. You can see all of CIRA’s maps and models here.

Henri’s Projected Path

As of 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday, August 20, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) provided a map of Henri’s projected path, which you can see above or via the link here.

As of 5 p.m., Henri was located at 31.2N, 73.9W about 290 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 695 miles south of Montauk Point, New York. The storm was moving north/northwest (340 degrees) at 7 mph.

The National Hurricane Center noted at 5 p.m.:

Henri is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A turn toward the north is expected by tonight, and Henri is forecast to accelerate in that direction through early Sunday. On the forecast track, Henri is expected to make landfall in Long Island or southern New England on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane tonight or Saturday and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall in Long Island or southern New England.

In a discussion from NHC, which you can read here, forecasters also reported at 5 p.m. that they would be sending aircraft to investigate Henri later in the day to collect more data on the storm’s strength:

Henri appears to be slowly gaining strength. Deep convection has been increasing during the past few hours and the upper-level outflow continues to become better established on the east side of the circulation. However, the low-level center is still located near the northwestern edge of the deep convection due to ongoing northerly wind shear. An ASCAT-B pass from a few hours ago showed peak winds of around 55 kt, with the strongest winds on the southeast side of the circulation. Based on this data, the initial intensity is set at 60 kt. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Henri again this evening and the data the plane collects will be very helpful in estimating the storm’s strength and structure.

