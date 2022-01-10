Who is Hilary Duff’s Husband & How Many Kids Does She Have?

Hilary Duff’s appearance on ”The Bachelor” has some fans wondering about her own journey to find love.

For leading man Clayton Echard’s first group date, the former “Lizzie McGuire” star met up with some of his ladies to get help throwing a Beverly Hills-style kiddie birthday party. On Instagram, Duff, who recently wrapped her long-running TV Land series, “Younger,” called her brush with Bachelor Nation a “career high.”

Duff previously told the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she’s “obsessed” with “The Bachelor.” But it’s not because she needs a date. The 34-year-old star is happily married and has three children.

Hilary Duff’s Husband is Musician Matthew Koma

Duff is married to musician and music producer Matthew Koma. The couple met in 2015 when Duff was in the recording studio working on her album “Breathe In, Breathe Out,” according to Us Weekly, but they didn’t start dating until the following year.

In October 2018, Duff and Koma welcomed daughter, Banks Violet Bair, and the two wed in a small, backyard ceremony in 2019. After tying the knot, the newlyweds went on a safari honeymoon to Africa, per People. In March 2021, the couple welcomed another baby girl, Mae James Blair.

Duff, who was previously married to Mike Comrie, also has a 9-year-old son, Luca, from that first marriage. She has been open about her healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex, per Pop Sugar. But Koma has also really stepped up as a stepdad to Luca.

In a 2020 video interview with People, Duff revealed that her son bonded with her second husband after he showed up for Halloween wearing a Ninja Turtle costume.

“Luca was like, ‘You’re going to be my best friend,’” Duff recalled her son saying. Koma agreed, adding that he had an instant connection with his future wife’s little boy.

“He’s such a great kid and he’s so sensitive that it was really easy to connect with him,” Koma told the outlet. “It was almost like an instantaneous like, ‘Oh, we kind of speak the same language.’”

Koma Supports His Wife’s Career As She Juggles Work With Motherhood

In 2021, Koma expressed his excitement for Duff’s return to TV in the new series “How I Met Your Father.” In an August 2021 Instagram post, he captioned a photo of Duff holding their youngest daughter as he praised how she’s mastered multi-tasking.

“She started her new show this week and it’s so rad watching her kick into that mode,” Koma wrote of his famous wife. “It’s easy to forget when she’s nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist, and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do. … This show is gonna be epic.”

As for his own career, Koma has found success with his indie/alternative band, Winnetka Bowling League. As of 2019 the band was signed to RCA Records and has dropped a few EPs, according to Hollywood Life. Koma also wrote the Grammy-winning Zedd song, “Clarity,” and he has worked with Shania Twain and more musicians.

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Wedding Update