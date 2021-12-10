‘Holiday in Santa Fe’ Streaming: How to Watch Movie Online

The latest “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday film is “Holiday in Santa Fe,” premiering Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Holiday in Santa Fe” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Holiday in Santa Fe” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Lifetime, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Holiday in Santa Fe” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Holiday in Santa Fe” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Holiday in Santa Fe” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Holiday in Santa Fe” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Holiday in Santa Fe’ Preview





Time to bust out the shorts and T-shirts as Lifetime takes its holiday fare to New Mexico in “Holiday in Santa Fe.”

Starring Mario Lopez, Aimee Garcia, Efrain Figueroa, and Emeraude Toubia, this is one of the first Latino-centric holiday films Lifetime has done.

The description reads:

Casa de Milagro is a family-owned business that makes holiday ornaments and décor, inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions. Their award-winning designs, created by matriarch Milagro Ortega, are highly sought after each holiday season. Siblings Tony (Lopez) and Magdalena (Garcia), with help from their dad (Figueroa), run the shop in Santa Fe, but when their beloved Milagro unexpectedly passes, the family struggles to find its heart. With Milagro gone, Belinda Sawyer (Toubia), an executive at one of the largest greeting card and holiday décor chains, sees an opportunity to acquire the company. When sparks fly between Belinda and Tony, Belinda realizes there is more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye.

In an interview with Parade, Lopez said that he was excited to bring a “Latin influence” to a holiday film.

“Not to sound corny, but [holiday movies] are kind of my brand. I like doing things that are all about family, because at the end of the day this film is really about family. I like having a little bit of Latin influence,” said Lopez, adding that the family eats tamales for Christmas in the film, which is one of the “subtle nods to Latin families.”

“[W]e wanted a little sprinkling of the culture here and there,” said Lopez, adding that he loves love and that’s why he loves doing Lifetime holiday movies.

“There are no rules when it comes to love. I think that’s what makes it fun and romantic. Especially during the holidays, it’s always a magical time and a great time to fall in love. I’m a fan of romance,” said Lopez.

The TV host and actor also talked about having his daughter, Gia, 11, play his niece in the film, telling Parade that she has been wanting to get into acting and this was a great way to do it.

“She’s a ham and she’s wanting to do more [acting], but she’s just as busy with her other activities. So it made it all the more special because she’s in it. I thought she did a really nice job. I had my wife [Courtney Mazza] in the last one; she did a fun little scene in ‘Feliz NaviDAD,'” said Lopez.

“Holiday in Santa Fe” premieres Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.