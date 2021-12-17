Hollywood Christmas Parade 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 89th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade airs Friday, December 17 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Hollywood Christmas Parade online:

Who’s ready to ring in the holidays with some palm trees and warm weather? The 89th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade is airing on December 17 on The CW to help you do just that.

The CW press release teases:

Hosts include Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and special co-host Elizabeth Stanton. The parade will feature Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-winning bands from across the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, humorous specialty acts, and high-profile performers. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus, and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season! The special is presented and produced by Associated Television International.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade is an annual tradition that takes place the Sunday after Thanksgiving but airs on TV closer to Christmas; it is put on in conjunction with supporting the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive. The parade covers a 3.5-mile route along Hollywood Boulevard, then turns and comes back along Sunset Boulevard. The 2021 grand marshall is comedian, actress and TV host Sheryl Underwood.

“Since 1928 the live Hollywood Christmas Parade has been a loved and cherished annual holiday tradition enjoyed by Angelenos, as well as by millions watching the Supporting Marine Toys for Tots televised airings of the parade nationally on The CW Network and internationally on Armed Forces Network around the world,” said Laura McKenzie, co-host and producer of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, in a statement. “The only exceptions were during World War II from 1942 to 1944 when the parade wasn’t presented, and, of course, last year in 2020, when the parade wasn’t presented due to the COVID 19 global pandemic. But this year, in 2021, we’re thrilled to say we’re going to be back live in the streets of Hollywood to celebrate The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade with all of you!”

“For almost a century, the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade has been lifting the spirits of Angelenos from all walks of life,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “After a difficult year and a half, I am excited Angelenos will get to enjoy this parade once again.”

Erik Estrada, Co-Host of The Hollywood Christmas Parade added, “It’s time to get this party started again! … Please come out and join us for lots of holiday fun and excitement! Once again this year, the parade will be proudly Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, who bring holiday cheer to those less fortunate. Feliz Navidad!”

The 2021 Hollywood Christmas Parade airs Friday, December 17 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.